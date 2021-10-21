CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The IOC Is A Political Player

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOC Vice President is incorrect, saying the IOC isn’t political. The International Olympic Committee is a group that thinks it is a big time player in global politics. The IOC has a seat at the United Nations with permanent observer status. The Vatican has the same position at the UN. IOC...

