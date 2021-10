The recent fall of Kabul to the Taliban has raised many concerns. However, the Taliban’s violation of cultural rights is not being adequately prioritized, including its stance on music. The last time the militant group ruled the country in the late 1990s, it banned music. For now, the Taliban has yet to officially take that step, but many musicians are reporting violation of their cultural rights. During the 76th Session of the United Nations General Debate, Pakistan not only supported the Taliban, but also stated that since the Taliban has already promised to respect human rights, the global community should “incentivize...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO