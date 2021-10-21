CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

‘I can’t wait to murder you’: Florida man charged with cyberstalking

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwIl5_0cXqnNgq00

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of cyberstalking three victims during an 18-month period, prosecutors said Wednesday.

In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann announced the charges against Dominique Jade Dragan, 28, of Valrico.

The criminal complaint, which was filed July 21 but unsealed Wednesday, alleges that from Jan. 2, 2020, through July 13, 2021, Dragan used Instagram to cyberstalk, harass and threaten the victims with messages.

The complaints were brought against Dragan by a Tampa woman, her partner and daughter, the latter of whom briefly dated Dragan in 2010 or 2011 and now lives in Chicago, according to court documents.

According to the news release, Dragan allegedly made specific threats to kill the victims, saying “I can’t wait to murder you,” “I can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck break,” and “I’m gonna put a bullet in your forehead.”

Prosecutors also alleged that Dragan used racially charged language and threatened the victims with violence if they reported him to authorities.

According to court documents, Dragan allegedly admitted to FBI agents on June 3, 2021, that he had made threatening comments on Instagram. Investigators said he then resumed sending racially charged, threatening messages to the woman and her partner through a new Instagram account, beginning June 28, 2021, through July 7, 2021.

The victims provided screenshots to agents to back up their claims, according to court documents.

If convicted, Dragan faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the release. He made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Sheriff: Newly ID'd Gacy victim's death was news to family

CHICAGO — (AP) — When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy's house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander's family in North Carolina didn't think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Police...
IDAHO STATE
WDBO

Two dead, 4 injured in shooting at mall in Boise: Police

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and four others, including a Boise police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, police said. One person is in custody, Boise police said. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that police were working to notify the victims' families.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valrico, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WDBO

North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy

CHICAGO — (AP) — A North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, authorities said Monday. Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

TikTok star pleads not guilty to double murder in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A TikTok star with nearly a million online followers pleaded not guilty on Monday to shooting and killing his newly estranged wife and a man she was with last week at a San Diego high-rise. Prosecutors said Ali Abulaban had surreptitiously installed a listening device...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

‘Ninja’ stabs Walmart employee, police say

AIKEN, S.C. — A South Carolina Walmart employee is recovering after being attacked by a “ninja,” police in Aiken said. The attack happened just after midnight Friday, WRDW reported. Police said the employee was cut on his mouth, the back left side of his head and his left hand by...
AIKEN, SC
WDBO

'We've got to run' -- Idaho mall shooting leaves 2 dead

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, that killed two people and injured four -- including an officer. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference the shooting was reported about 1:50...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cyberstalking#Fbi#Instagram#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Officials say 18 villagers shot dead at mosque in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — At least 18 worshippers were killed by gunmen who attacked a mosque in northern Nigeria during early morning prayers Monday, local authorities and police told The Associated Press. The attack took place in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area of the country's Niger state....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'

The offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as people or “interested persons” with legal rights in the U.S. following a federal court order. The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos whose numbers...
ANIMALS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy