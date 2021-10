Mitch Kalisa's Play It Safe is showing exclusively on Mubi starting October 26, 2021 in the Brief Encounters series.A RECOLLECTIONIt was a weekend drama class where I first participated in an animal movement exercise. I was about 15. The weekend was held at a prestigious drama school and I was taught by some of the Ma students.Animals allocated at random, they encouraged us to explore the intricacies of movement. We had to think about how the specific animals could inspire and define characters we’d been working on. The workshop culminated in a performance, each person was to take the stage and perform for a given time.This final presentation was the most nerve-wracking of all the performances we all had to do while at the school. However, it was at that moment I was reminded that my portrayal was more loaded than those of my classmates. The room took.

