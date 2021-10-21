CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing mushroom picker, 80, found near Trillium Lake

By Jaimie Ding
The Oregonian
An 80-year-old mushroom picker was found safe Wednesday afternoon after three days in the Mt. Hood National Forest, officials said. Steven Souvannaraj, of Gresham, set off by himself Monday morning on a mushroom picking trip in the national...

