Missing mushroom picker, 80, found near Trillium Lake
By Jaimie Ding
The Oregonian
5 days ago
An 80-year-old mushroom picker was found safe Wednesday afternoon after three days in the Mt. Hood National Forest, officials said. Steven Souvannaraj, of Gresham, set off by himself Monday morning on a mushroom picking trip in the national...
An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after he was injured in a Southeast Portland crash on Saturday, police said Monday. Collin Page was riding eastbound on Southeast Holgate Boulevard when he collided with a 2007 Cadillac STS that was westbound on Holgate and turning left onto Southeast 97th Avenue, police said. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and Page died that evening at a local hospital.
A 45-year-old Portland man told police he shot and killed two people on the third floor of an Old Town apartment building Sunday after he heard voices inside his head telling him to shoot people while under the influence of methamphetamine, court documents show. Michael S. VanDomelen pleaded not guilty...
A Clackamas County grand jury has unanimously found that a deputy’s fatal shooting of an armed man during a foot chase in Happy Valley last month was justified. Deputy Jansen Bento fired three shots at Nathan T. Honeycutt, 26, striking him in the chest, after Honeycutt failed to follow orders to drop his gun as deputies were trying to arrest him, according to a statement issued by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.
Portland police said they are tracking 19 shootings that began early on Friday and continued into Sunday morning, when a double homicide was reported. Ninety-five cartridge casings have been uncovered over the last several days, alongside multiple firearms. Of the 19 shootings, only three have resulted in suspects being identified...
A fire ripped through the building at 2800 S.E. Powell overnight, burning it to the ground. The boarded-up two-story structure across from Cleveland High School “was a total loss,” Terry Foster of Portland Fire & Rescue said in an email to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Fire and smoke already had engulfed the...
Two people died in a shooting in Portland, police said Sunday, deaths that appeared to eclipse the city’s former record for homicides set in 1987. The scene outside the apartment building where the deaths were reported in the Old Town neighborhood was all-too familiar: yellow crime scene tape, police SUVs and the medical examiner’s truck.
My friend, who takes his well-behaved dog to Overlook Park, told me he was dressed down by a rude dog owner. The number of dog owners increases with every high-rise infilling North Portland neighborhoods. I’m an aging boomer and dog owner with a 50-by-100-foot lot. I understand younger people being upset that they, hard-working people, may never be able to own a small lot. But don’t call my neighbor an old white man because your unleashed dog jumped on him and my friend called you on it. There’s an unleashed area at Overlook Park, but most dog folks let their big dogs run loose all over, leaving occasional poop for school-age soccer players to deal with.
The Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police will be joining forces to stop illegal street racing events scheduled for this weekend, officials said Saturday. Police said the agencies would work together to enforce a new Portland ordinance aimed at slowing down the city’s sometimes deadly...
