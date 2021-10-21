Missing mushroom picker, 80, found near Trillium Lake

My friend, who takes his well-behaved dog to Overlook Park, told me he was dressed down by a rude dog owner. The number of dog owners increases with every high-rise infilling North Portland neighborhoods. I’m an aging boomer and dog owner with a 50-by-100-foot lot. I understand younger people being upset that they, hard-working people, may never be able to own a small lot. But don’t call my neighbor an old white man because your unleashed dog jumped on him and my friend called you on it. There’s an unleashed area at Overlook Park, but most dog folks let their big dogs run loose all over, leaving occasional poop for school-age soccer players to deal with.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO