The Jemison High Panthers volleyball team finished second in the Class 5A Area 6 volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 14, which was held at Elmore County High School. The Panthers will now advance to regionals in Montgomery next week where they will take on UMS-Wright. In the first set of the area tournament, Jemison won their home conference match against Marbury High School by a score of 3-0. In the second set, the Panthers were defeated in the championship set by a score of 0-3.

JEMISON, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO