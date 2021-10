This week, Charlotte will host the national championships of professional disc golf with over $250,000 in prize money (the largest payout in the history of the sport). Over the past decade, Charlotte has become the nation’s biggest hubs for the new sport. Users on both Reddit’s Disc Golf Sub and DGCourseReview.com widely consider Charlotte to be the best city for the sport.

