Vax-2-School still on hold

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state remains in a holding pattern as to when it’s going to start its Vax-2-School scholarship drawings, which is designed to have more Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 25 get the COVID-19 vaccines. “A deadline to enter and drawing dates have not been announced,” the Ohio...

www.vindy.com

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Ohio State
WHIO Dayton

Health commissioners hopeful Vax-2-School will pay off

First there was Vax-A-Million. Now there’s Vax-2-School. Health Commissioners in the Miami Valley are hoping that Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest vaccine incentive program brings more people into clinics to get the shot. DeWine is giving away 150 $10,000 college scholarships to students aged 12 to 25. Another 5 $100,000 scholarships...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

More than 58,000 Ohioans have entered Vax-2-School program

More than 58,000 eligible Ohioans have entered the state's newest vaccine incentive program. The Ohio Vax-2-School program launched one week ago and gives vaccinated Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 25 a chance to win scholarships. There are two different scholarships included in the program. There are 150 $10,000...
OHIO STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Children should continue wearing masks in school regardless of vax status, CDC says

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue recommending children wear masks in school going into the winter months even if COVID-19 vaccines are approved for more school-age children, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the Biden administration prepares to ramp...
EDUCATION
pointandshoreland.com

Ohio Vax-2-School to award $2 million in scholarships

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, MD and Ohio Lottery Commission director Pat McDonald provided an update on the Ohio Vax-2-School program, announcing that the prize money has been doubled to a total of $2 million in scholarships. Ohioans aged 12 to 25 can now enter online...
OHIO STATE
94.5 PST

NJ pushes COVID vax on kids as school outbreaks grow

Schools in all but two New Jersey counties are reporting at least one COVID outbreak in school. Governor Phil Murphy announced an additional 27 outbreaks impacting 17 staff and students, but insists this is still "well within our expectations." Atlantic, Camden and Monmouth Counties had the highest number of outbreaks....
BURLINGTON, NJ
KTLA

FDA advisers reviewing Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-11

Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday began deliberating whether there’s enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. A study of elementary schoolchildren found the Pfizer shots are nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection — even though the youngsters received […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WBRE

Why are Pennsylvanians not getting vaccinated? New survey gives reasons

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) With Pennsylvania over 70 percent vaccinated and President Joe Biden’s unveiling of plans to begin vaccinating children, the question remains: Why are people choosing to not get a COVID-19 vaccine? QuoteWizard, the insurance comparison website, looked into Household Pulse Survey with statistics of unvaccinated from the U.S. Census Bureau to find out their concerns. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last […]
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH

