Flyers' Travis Konecny: Provides insurance marker in third

Travis Konecny struggled at time last season but is refocused and ready to resume his upward trajectory as a budding star for the Philadelphia Flyers. However, the 2015 first-round pick could have been in a very different spot to being the new campaign. Sportset’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Flyers received considerable interest in Konecny this off-season and “easily could have traded him”. However, the team felt their best option was instead to hold on to the young winger and hope that he gets back on track. Konecny’s 61 points in 66 games in 2019-20 had him looking like a future cornerstone player, so his regression to 34 points in 50 games last season caught many off guard. Philadelphia staying loyal to their promising forward could be the fuel he needs to bounce back this year.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO