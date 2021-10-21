CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Provides insurance marker in third

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Konecny scored a goal on his only shot of the game in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Boston. He also had...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Konecny, Rieder, Flames

Travis Konecny struggled at time last season but is refocused and ready to resume his upward trajectory as a budding star for the Philadelphia Flyers. However, the 2015 first-round pick could have been in a very different spot to being the new campaign. Sportset’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Flyers received considerable interest in Konecny this off-season and “easily could have traded him”. However, the team felt their best option was instead to hold on to the young winger and hope that he gets back on track. Konecny’s 61 points in 66 games in 2019-20 had him looking like a future cornerstone player, so his regression to 34 points in 50 games last season caught many off guard. Philadelphia staying loyal to their promising forward could be the fuel he needs to bounce back this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Buries power-play goal Friday

Konecny scored a power-play goal on four shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks. Konecny's power-play goal was the first tally in a span of 1:05 that helped the Flyers force overtime late in the third period. The winger saw his production dip to 34 points in 50 outings last season, including 11 on the power play. He's still set to see a top-six role this year, so Konecny's mix of solid offense and modest physicality makes him a solid depth forward in fantasy.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Hoping Belief in Konecny Brings Bounce-Back Season

The Philadelphia Flyers told Travis Konecny that they could have traded him, but didn’t because they believe in him. There would’ve been tons of offers thrown the Flyers’ way since a player like him would generate a lot of interest from every team around the league. It was a smart decision to stick out a bad season with the 24-year-old and work on the necessary things to help improve his game and get him back to an elite level.
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Provides Tying Tally As Bruins Knot It Up Vs. Flyers

The Bruins scored a pair of goals late in the second period and it was none other than forward Brad Marchand who tied the game for Boston against the Philadelphia Flyers. Marchand was on the receiving end of Boston’s second goal off a rebound chance at 19:00. It came after a shot on goal by David Pastrnak was saved by Philadelphia goaltender Martin Jones. Both Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were credited with the helpers.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Konecny
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Handed First Loss As Flyers Pull Away In Third

The Philadelphia Flyers scored three third-period goals to claim a 6-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Boston fell to 1-1 with the defeat while Flyers improved to 2-0-1. full box score here. ONE KEY TAKEAWAY. It wasn’t a great night for Boston’s defensive...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings may have decided on status of Lucas Raymond for upcoming season

The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and we have an idea of what their top-six forward line combinations could consist of. During today’s practice, Swedish forward Lucas Raymond skated on a line centered by captain Dylan Larkin along with Tyler Bertuzzi. Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Pius Suter centered Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Insurance#Boston
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game in which they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with the opponent on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they have in all but one game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It ...
NHL
FanSided

Adding Erik Gustafsson provides the Blackhawks some insurance

The Chicago Blackhawks signed Erik Gustafsson a few days ago, in a surprising, yet predictable move. With some critical injuries to the blueline, adding Gustafsson makes sense. Caleb Jones, Wyatt Kalynuk, and Alec Regula are all out with injuries, the Blackhawks needed to add another defenseman going into the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Provides third-period goal

Killorn scored a goal on three shots and dished out a pair of hits Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Killorn brought the Lightning to with 4-2 when he hammered a Steven Stamkos centering feed with 3:11 left in the third period. Now in his 10th NHL campaign, all with Tampa Bay, Killorn has produced at least 14 goals and 33 points in each of the last eight seasons.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Provides pair of helpers

Ellis (lower body) logged two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks. Ellis set up Joel Farabee in the first period and added a secondary assist on Claude Giroux's equalizer in the third. That's a solid Flyers debut for Ellis, who joined the team in a trade from the Predators in July. The 30-year-old has always been steady in his own zone, posting a minus rating in just one of his 10 seasons with the Predators. He's also capable of racking up 30-to-40 points over a full season.
NHL
presspublications.com

Flyers second, Eagles third in NBC voting

In a poll by Northern Buckeye Confer-ence girls basketball coaches, Elmwood was picked to win the league title, getting 57 voting points, including three first place votes. Lake (55) was picked second, Eastwood (51) and Woodmore (45). Lake also had three first place votes while Eastwood and Woodmore garnered one first place vote each.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Joel Farabee: Provides goal, assist Monday

Farabee scored a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over Seattle. He also added a pair of hits. Farabee rounded out the scoring 5:25 into the third period when he jumped on a juicy Chris Driedger rebound for his second goal of the season. Farabee had earlier set up Ryan Ellis' second-period strike that made it a 4-0 game. The 21-year-old Farabee, coming off a 20-goal, 38-point campaign in 2020-21, already has four points and is plus-5 through the first two games of the season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy