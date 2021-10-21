CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Tallies twice, including GWG

 5 days ago

Atkinson scored a pair of goals on four shots and added two hits Wednesday in a 6-3 win...

NHL

Atkinson's grandmother rides Zamboni at his first game with Flyers

Cam Atkinson's grandmother attends his debut with the Flyers, and takes a ride on the zamboni during the second intermission. Grandma Marge wasn't missing this game. Cam Atkinson had a very special fan in attendance for his first game with the Philadelphia Flyers: his grandmother. And not only did she...
NHL
GreenwichTime

Cam Atkinson's 'Grandma Marge' at game one

Marge Robben made her in-person debut at the Philadelphia Flyers home game Friday in support of her grandson, NHL veteran and Greenwich native Cam Atkinson Friday. The Philadelphia Flyers tweeted a picture of Grandma Marge -- as she's now known by fans too -- on a zamboni, ice resurfacer, wearing a jersey and waving to the crowd.
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Atkinson, linemates key in Flyers’ win over Boston

PHILADELPHIA – When Cam Atkinson said goodbye Columbus and hello Philadelphia, everyone in these parts knew the Flyers were getting a bona fide goal scorer. What they might not have been aware of is his knack for putting the puck in the net in big-time situations. Wednesday night’s game against...
NHL
Union Leader

Atkinson's two goals highlight Flyers' win over Bruins

Cam Atkinson scored two goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday. Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier added a goal and an assist apiece for the Flyers, who won their second in a row. Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny each had one goal and...
NHL
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Cam Atkinson
chatsports.com

Just two games in, Cam Atkinson is already making an impact on the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher wasn’t shy about making moves this past offseason to change up “the mix” of his team, and just two games in the returns on his big forward addition — Cam Atkinson — have been fruitful. Atkinson, acquired straight-up for Jakub Voracek in a trade with...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Cam Atkinson helps lead Philadelphia Flyers over Boston Bruins

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Philadelphia Flyers made a number of changes during the offseason and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Atkinson, Ellis & Yandle Making Positive Impact from the Start

After a strong start to the 2021-22 NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ offseason transitions seem to make a positive impact on the team right off the jump. With the addition of Cam Atkinson, Ryan Ellis, Keith Yandle, and others, the Flyers all but overhauled much of their team to bring in new talent, while also keeping the core of their leadership group. During the offseason, no one really knew what type of impact these additions were going to have, but it is quickly becoming clear that these were the right moves.
NHL
Delaware County Daily Times

Flyers Notebook: Cam Atkinson keeps hitting with his best shot

PHILADELPHIA — If it casts him as selfish, he won’t mind. If he is told there are better ways to go about his job, he won’t listen. If he is looked at sideways, criticized or questioned for being a self-proclaimed shoot-first hockey player, Cam Atkinson will shrug. “Good things happen,”...
NHL
#Flyers#Boston
inquirer.com

Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis out, winger Cam Atkinson in against the Panthers

Going into the final game of their season-opening homestand against the sizzling Florida Panthers, the Flyers will be without top-pairing defenseman Ryan Ellis. Ellis, who is considered “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury by head coach Alain Vigneault, will miss his first game of the regular season. The Flyers’ offseason addition sat out for several practices leading up to the Flyers’ home opener against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury, however, Vigneault said he did not know if Ellis’ current injury is related to the previous one.
NHL
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
HOCKEY
Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game in which they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with the opponent on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they have in all but one game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It ...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
Middletown Press

Canucks score twice in shootout, beat Flyers 5-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a raucous Philly crowd against them, and a third-period collapse still raw, the Vancouver Canucks pulled themselves together and believed the best was still ahead. “It’s a rocking building, we’re on the road, anything could happen,” forward J.T. Miller said. How does a shootout win two...
NHL

