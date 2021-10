Farabee scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks. Farabee was a bright spot for the Flyers in the season opener, tallying the first goal of the year at 6:15 of the first period. He also assisted on a Cam Atkinson tally in the second period. The 21-year-old Farabee impressed with 20 goals and 18 helpers in 55 contests last season, and he's set to begin 2021-22 in a top-six role with power-play time. The winger could set a new career high in points in his third NHL campaign, although his shooting percentage will likely dip from last year's 16.4 percent mark.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO