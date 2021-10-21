CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mirziyoyev: Uzbek Reformer With Autocratic Tendencies

By Christopher RICKLETON
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is credited with leading Central Asia's most populous country out of isolation, but his appetite for change may be waning now that he has consolidated power. The 64-year-old is expected to sail past four token candidates on Sunday for a second five-year term in the...

www.ibtimes.com

International Business Times

Uzbekistan Leader Scores Easy Win In Vote Marred By 'Irregularities'

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev cruised to victory on Monday in an election monitors ruled was "not truly competitive" despite some reforms in the authoritarian Central Asian state. The vote Sunday saw no real opposition candidates challenge Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator...
WORLD
WDBO

Uzbek president heading toward landslide win in election

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — (AP) — Uzbeks voted Sunday in a presidential election that the incumbent is expected to win in a landslide against weak competition. Although President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor, he has made little effort at political reform. Mirziyoyev, who took...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
froggyweb.com

Uzbek president secures second term in landslide victory

TASHKENT (Reuters) -Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second five-year term, winning 80.1% of the vote in Sunday’s poll which Western observers said was not truly competitive despite improvements brought by recent reforms. Mirziyoyev’s widely expected victory will allow him to deepen his reform campaign and likely...
WORLD
AFP

Uzbek leader set to win vote with no real opposition

Ballot-counting was underway Sunday in a presidential election where incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no real opposition as he champions reforms in the Central Asian country while maintaining its authoritarian foundations. Mirziyoyev has been credited for launching what he calls a "New Uzbekistan", ending a decades-old system of forced labour with roots in the former Soviet Union and introducing limited media freedoms. The former prime minister came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years. Mirziyoyev presided over an unprecedented boom in foreign tourism in the country that borders Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and counts China and Russia among its partners.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Islam Karimov
International Business Times

Uzbek Leader Primed To Win Vote Observers Say Was 'Not Competitive'

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was poised to win an election that monitors said Monday was "not truly competitive" despite reforms in the Central Asian state. The vote was held Sunday with no real opposition facing Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Latest: EU, US voice 'grave' concern over Sudan upheaval

CAIRO — The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern,” after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister. “The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country. “As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter
WORLD
abc17news.com

Uzbek president who has eased restrictions heads to new term

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Uzbekistan’s president is expected to win a new term by a landslide against weak competition in an election Sunday. Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor but has made little effort at political reform. He took office in 2016 upon the death of Islam Karimov and faces four relatively low-visibility candidates who did not even show up for televised debates. They instead sent proxies who failed to engage in substantial discussions. Independent candidates weren’t allowed.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Uzbek leader expected to secure second term in office

TASHKENT (Reuters) -Uzbekistan voted in a presidential election on Sunday in which incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev faced no genuine opposition and is almost certain to win a second term. Mirziyoyev’s predicted victory will allow him to deepen his largely successful reform campaign and likely lead to Uzbekistan opening up further...
WORLD
AFP

Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday backed down from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in jail without a conviction for four years.
WORLD
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
Gazette

Biden's democrat vs. autocrat message to be tested at G20 in Rome

President Joe Biden's doctrine pitting liberal democracy against autocracy will be tested this week when leaders from some of the world's top 20 economies descend on Rome for the G20 summit. But for a self-acclaimed foreign policy expert who likes to talk tough about autocrats, Biden will board Air Force...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar's junta boycotted a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday after its chief was banned from the event, deepening the regime's isolation nine months after it took power in a coup. The virtual gathering kicked off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden as well as Chinese and Russian leaders set to attend. Myanmar topped the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and the subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent. Facing calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN -- which includes Myanmar -- has drawn up a roadmap aimed at restoring peace but there have been doubts over the junta's commitment to the plan.
WORLD
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL

