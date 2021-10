My name is Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss and I am the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates for District 29. I know that the polarization and hatred amongst the parties hurts our state and our country, and it needs to end. I believe that we need to elect candidates who will consider the positions on both sides before making decisions and who will talk to the opposing side in a congenial manner. It is not impossible. It is how our legislature has governed for many years before today. I pledge that I will work for all constituents to better our lives and I will try to restore respect and cooperation.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO