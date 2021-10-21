CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the semiconductor industry is transforming in the face of disruption and shortages

By Brandon Vigliarolo
TechRepublic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange is afoot in the chip manufacturing industry, and COVID-19-induced supply chain shortages aren't the only thing to blame. Deloitte says this is how semiconductor companies can respond. A study from Deloitte on business transformation in the semiconductor industry finds that there are big changes happening in the chip...

www.techrepublic.com

Related
Lumia UK

Embracing continuous innovation: How Microsoft is helping customers overcome challenges to transform business and industries

As countries have begun to ease travel restrictions, I’ve had increasing opportunities to meet customers face to face. During my visits, customers shared how they are bringing to life digital optimism to overcome business challenges, especially during the pandemic. Customers are increasingly capitalizing on the value of the Microsoft Cloud to enable continuous innovation. What’s more, they are recognizing the advantages of digital transformation go well beyond a simple cost-benefit analysis. With the Microsoft Cloud, customers are getting integrated solutions that meet their unique needs, including powerful collaboration tools for secure hybrid work and better employee engagement for enhancing efficient operations. Data is also being utilized to strengthen supply chains and increase resiliency through predictive analytics, machine learning and the implementation of digital twins. Plus, as more and more companies make net-zero carbon commitments, they are turning to our cloud to measure, understand and reduce their carbon emissions footprint.
ECONOMY
Deepak Juneja

How FinTech is Disrupting the Bankruptcy Industry

FinTech, short for financial technology, is sweeping over the country. The need for FinTech companies is quite large and the competition is quite high. FinTech companies have apps that could potentially change money forever, including debt relief options. However, a niche that FinTech is just now approaching is bankruptcy. It has been clear that over the past couple of years that there is one FinTech company, in particular, that has disrupted the bankruptcy industry which is, Ascend Finance.
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
High Point Enterprise

How can IoT drive digital transformation in medical industry?

Internet of Things (IoT) will drive digital transformation across the healthcare industry. The digital hospital of the future will rely heavily on medical IoT to glean all manner of insights about patients, medical equipment and supplies, and staff to improve decision making and transform the care delivered. Sensors will continue to decrease in size, passively and unobtrusively collecting and transmitting data to be aggregated and analyzed. For example, sensors are embedded in patients' clothing to collect vital signs. Similarly, medical tattoos affixed to patients' skin could provide the same function.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

Digital Banks are Going to Disrupt the Digital Assets Industry

Oliver Deak is the CTO of SEBA Bank, a Swiss-based bank that deals with digital assets. He explains how banks are looking to navigate the digital assets industry by using fully regulated services and offering institutional grade quality. DeFi is a decentralised way of producing financial products with processes managed by smart contracts (instead of intermediaries) on a ledger during the entire life-cycle. The idea of decentralised finance is now being recognised as a critical shift in the way financial markets operate.
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Semiconductor shortage delays Maserati Grecale premiere until spring

The premiere of the Maserati Grecale is being delayed until the spring because of parts shortages, including the small semiconductors that have automotive plants idling around the world. The new SUV from Stellantis NV's luxury brand was set to make its debut on Nov. 16. The launch is being affected...
CARS
heraldstandard.com

Auto repair industry facing problems with supply shortage

Lew Marchand said he and his colleagues in the auto repair business are finding it increasingly more difficult to find necessary parts as the world’s supply chain woes continue. “You used to be able to anticipate during an inspection that there might be a need for a simple brake job,”...
UNIONTOWN, PA
TechRepublic

Human-centric design and hybrid work should be "a normal strategy"

Gartner analyst advocates for empowering variety, not plurality, as IT's new key mission, during a session at IT Symposium/Xpo Monday. Digital workers became even more tech-savvy during the pandemic with 35% feeling empowered enough to call themselves experts, according to a Gartner analyst who spoke Monday during a session at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo.
CELL PHONES
yourmoney.com

BLOG: How supply shortages disrupt company profits and share prices

After a period of earnings upgrades, as companies saw better-than-expected demand for their products, suddenly there are doubts as to whether they can even meet this demand. That leaves earnings forecasts uncertain and share prices vulnerable. It’s complicated and the impact will vary widely between businesses and sectors. What should investors be looking out for?
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Is AI Going to Radically Transform the SEO Industry?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is working its way into every imaginable industry. With it, we’re opening the door to automation, better data analytics, higher productivity and a host of other business benefits. But we’re also seeing radical industrial transformations, with some market segments reinventing and redefining themselves in the wake of this new technology.
SOFTWARE
investorsobserver.com

Chip Shortage Cuts into Industrial Production

Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization data came in significantly below estimates for the month of September. Production dropped 1.3% compared to estimates for a 0.2% gain while data for August was also revised down from a 0.4% increase to 0.1% decrease. Additionally, utilization came in at 75.2% against the expected 76.5%, the prior month’s results were also revised downwards from 76.4% to 76.2%.
INDUSTRY
Forbes

The Next Supply Chain Disruption: Skilled Labor Shortage

Jim Rock is the CEO at , the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling. It's no secret that companies worldwide have seen enormous supply chain disruptions in the last 18 months — with microchip shortages, cyberattacks causing delays in meat production and many other everyday items being "currently out of stock," to name a few. These disruptions have wreaked havoc on our supply chains, leaving consumers and distributors alike both frustrated and eager for solutions. Adding to these disruptions is a national labor shortage that is also affecting the supply chain, contributing to bottlenecks in getting products to consumers.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Semiconductor shortage leads to 6% shrink in global smartphone market

The global smartphone market is reeling under the weight of the semiconductor shortage as vendors struggle to meet demand. Samsung was the leading vendor with a 23% share. Xiaomi lost the 2nd place it had gained earlier this year after Apple grabbed it thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Passionately Transforming the Potential of the Direct Selling Industry with Technology

Interview with Sajin Rajan: "I love taking up a versatile set of responsibilities that would keep me engaged, engaged, and motivated" Rajan says he is committed to developing software solutions for direct selling and related industries. He says he has a dedicated group of young minds who are very much keen on transforming Epixel into a global brand. We want to make sure they stay satisfied and comfortable while we help them build their. Success follows with smiling customers is what we are doing, he says.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Disrupting A Stagnant Industry To Meet Patients Where They Are

Chief Executive Officer at Outset Medical, a dialysis technology innovator focused on simplifying treatment for patients and providers. Healthcare has seen groundbreaking innovation that has saved countless lives. The emergence of technologies from surgical robotics to the sequencing of the human genome has made medical care more patient-centric and efficient than ever before. But there is a major outlier — one that impacts over 550,000 Americans who rely on it for their very survival: dialysis.
HEALTH

