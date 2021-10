The University of Minnesota has recently created a formal disciplinary process for faculty who fail to comply with the COVID-19 attestation mandate. The Faculty Senate approved the creation of a special panel consisting of five faculty members from across the University system at their Sept. 30 meeting. The panel will provide disciplinary recommendations to college deans for any faculty who did not comply with the University’s COVID-19 attestation form mandate, which asks faculty to attest to being vaccinated or agree to regular testing.

