There is no denying that despite originally being released in the run up to Christmas, Michael Jackson's Thriller stands as one of the greatest music videos of all time, and a guaranteed Halloween standard, but the John Landis directed mini-movie wasn't the only time the King of Pop drifted into the horror genre in his music videos, although his other long-form offering is nowhere near as well remembered despite having a storyline written by Master of Horror, Stephen King. Ghosts was released 25 years ago this weekend, having originally premiered - as they did in those days - on October 25th 1996 before going on to play alongside King's movie Thinner.

