CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Golden Empire Transit unveils new hydrogen fuel cell buses

KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz4Y5_0cXqfUL100

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell buses Tuesday morning.

The company says it is an important step towards reducing the environmental aspect of traditional gas-powered buses. GET is getting a jump start on complying with state regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The hydrogen-powered buses are integral to its mission to provide affordable public transportation with minimal impact on the environment.

“By purchasing the use of vehicles fueled by alternative fuels with the lowest possible emissions, the zero-emission bus plan requires that we transition our entire fleet by 2040. The new technology will mean cleaner air for a healthier community, which we can all benefit from.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Reno-Tahoe flights take off from Bakersfield Airport

Meadows Field Airport (BFL) has partnered with ExpressJet Airlines’ leisure brand aha! to provide non-stop service from Bakersfield to Reno-Tahoe International Airport beginning Oct. 25. Introductory, limited-time fares are $49 each way. The introductory sale ends Nov. 15 and flights must be flown by Dec. 6. After the sale is over, the lowest flight price […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored to most residents following large outage: PGE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Power has been restored to thousands of residents following a large outage Monday afternoon that stretched from downtown Bakersfield south past Planz Road. According to PG&E’s website, the weather-related outage began at 1:37 p.m. and affected 4,549 customers. Power had been restored to all but 650 customers by 4:30 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

1K+
Followers
643
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy