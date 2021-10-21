Justin Turner leaves Dodgers' NLCS Game 4 loss with apparent injury

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) leaves the field after an injury in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner left Wednesday night’s NLCS Game 4 matchup against Atlanta with an apparent injury, as relayed by several reporters, including J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group. Turner grounded into a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning and limped his way to first base, then didn’t return to the field for the top of the eighth.

It has been a frustrating series for the third baseman, as he has also been dealing with a neck injury of late that caused him to be held out of the starting lineup in Game 2. The severity of this new injury is unclear at this point, but this raises the specter of Turner’s season being over. There are, at most, three games remaining in the NLCS, which doesn’t leave him much time to convalesce before the World Series.

Losing Turner for any amount of time would be a blow to the Dodgers, as he has been one of their best and most reliable hitters for eight straight seasons. From 2014 to 2021, he has been a mainstay of the lineup, with a batting average between .275 and .340 each year. His wRC+ has always been between 123 and 158 during that span. He was worth at least 3.3 fWAR in each of those seasons, except for the shortened 2020 campaign, where he put up 1.3 fWAR. In 2021, he slashed .278/.361/.471 for a wRC+ of 127 and 4.0 fWAR.

This year’s postseason has been a struggle for him, perhaps due to these underlying injuries. Going into Wednesday night’s game, he was slashing just .097/.200/.194 through 35 plate appearances.