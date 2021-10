McKenzie Hastings led Sayreville with one goal and one assist in its 3-0 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Ameeka Patel and Sophia Abassi had the other two goals for Sayreville (3-8-1), which saw Haylie Petras dish out two assists and Jillian Bourbeau collected the shutout between the pipes. Madison Wassuta...

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO