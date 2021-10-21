CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

5-star prospect, Mykel Williams, flips from USC to Georgia

By Rex Castillo
 5 days ago

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Georgia Bulldogs are in the middle of a historic season, but their fans have a reason to celebrate the future. 5-star defensive lineman, and Hardaway football standout, Mykel Williams has committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs in college.


Williams made this announcement via his personal twitter page. He released the following statement:
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for putting me in this position; it would impossible for me to make this decision without him. I’d also like to thank my family and coaches for their non-stop support and encouragement through this process. Thank you to the University of Southern California for extending me an offer and welcoming me into the Trojan family. After a lot of thought, prayer and tough conversations, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Southern California and pursue my dreams at the University of Georgia. #GoDawgs”


Williams was a long time commit to play for the USC Trojans.The Trojans did fire long time coach Clay Helton after USC fell 42-28 to Stanford.

Mykel has a tremendous amount of potential, and now he gets to join a program that’s putting together this historic defense. Williams says that was a big reason for committing to the Bulldogs. On his visits he was also so impressed with the environment of a UGA home game.


“They’re the number one defense in the country and I can’t wait to be apart of it. The atmosphere was electric. There’s really nothing like compared to a Georgia game,” said Williams.

Another big factor was how the Georgia program made him and his family feel welcomed.


“The family feel. Yea I got an amazing family feel and like my whole family like really felt like the University of Georgia wanted us. They didn’t just want me, they wanted my whole family. I really appreciate it from Georgia,” said Williams.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

