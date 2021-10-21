CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, GA

Kids across metro Atlanta could soon be vaccinated against COVID-19

By Matt Johnson, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0Ls4_0cXqejfF00

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It may not be much longer until kids between the ages of five and eleven across metro Atlanta are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some school districts, like Henry County, have gone mask-optional as COVID-19 cases have began to decline.

Doctors say, though, that the best way to keep those cases from rising once again is to vaccinate as many children as possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Parents like Amy Ayer are ready for the vaccine to be cleared for kids.

“She’s been ready for this vaccine since I got mine,” Ayer told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

Ayer says her 8-year-old daughter, Abigayle, will be one of the first kids in Georgia to get a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s authorized for her.

“We’ve been talking about it and how safe it is and how we’re going to get back to being able to do so much stuff again,” she said.

The Biden administration laid out plans Wednesday for getting children vaccinated as the FDA considers authorizing it for them next month.

Only 49% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, and not all parents are ready to add their kids to that total.

“I don’t think that children are at high risk. I give them vitamin C every single day. I’ve been doing it, you know, I mean, I did it before, but I I’ve stayed on it even more so now,” said Stephanie Clack, a mother from Barrow County.

Once the vaccine is approved for kids, there will not be any mega sites. Pharmacies and pediatricians are expected to play a larger role in getting them vaccinated.

“I think by probably the first or second week of November, we’re going to start seeing vaccines for five to eleven-year-olds being available. And the White House is working to make America available at pediatricians offices,” said Dr. Carlos Del Rio with Emory University.

Dr. Hugo Scornik is a pediatrician in Rockdale County and says fellow pediatricians want to be part of the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

“Pediatricians are already working with the Department of Public Health and pre-ordering doses, so we hope many pediatricians will be ready soon after approval,” he told Johnson.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The owner of Wender and Roberts Pharmacy in Buckhead, Loren Pierce, says staff are getting calls about how to get children vaccinated.

“I think everybody is ready to get this behind us. And the more we can move towards herd immunity, you know, children is just in vaccinating our children’s just a piece of that,” said Pierce.

“We’re gonna really feel safer once she’s vaccinated,” said Ayer.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms

Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in. The number of new cases nationally has been plummeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Henry County, GA
Society
Henry County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Health
Henry County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
72K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy