Jayla Wojtach led Manville with two goals and one assist in its 8-1 win over Dunellen in Manville. Melanie Alcantara produced one goal and one assist while Kiara Varquez, Victoria Sobkowicz, Briana Khizanishvili, Siobhan Wesolowski and Molly Weber rounded out the rest of the scoring for Manville (4-7). Caitlin Brennan and Alina Marsicano split the workload in net in the victory.

MANVILLE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO