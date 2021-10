Briana Andreoli posted two goals and one assist for Hawthorne, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 victory against Rutherford in Hawthorne. Sabrina DiFilippo and Ruby Conroy generated one goal and one assist apiece as Ava Iovino scored and Sydney Hansen added an assist for Hawthorne (10-0). Gabriella Del Valle turned away three shots in the shutout bid.

RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO