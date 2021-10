BOSTON — Hello, Framber Valdez, and welcome to the exhaustive and exhausting discourse on postseason starters in the troubled baseball year of 2021. Your manager, Dusty Baker, recently called the act of waiting for pitchers to deliver more innings a “recurring nightmare.” An entire country of traditionalists will soon lift you above their heads, a left-handed hero who blanked the Boston Red Sox for most of eight innings during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, a 9-1 win for the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO