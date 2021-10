The MFL MarMac boys and girls cross country teams competed in a meet at South Winneshiek on Oct. 5, in their final tune up before this week’s Upper Iowa Conference meet. Jacob Schellhorn finished just outside the top 10 for the Bulldog boys, coming in 11th with a time of 17:51.50. Caleb Nordheim raced to 31st place with a 19:09.90 effort, and Will Koether, Tucker Ruff and Bobby Kober were in positions 34 through 36 with respective times of 19:45.60, 19:49.20 and 20:29.60. Hunter Kugel and Logan Ross rounded out the MFL MarMac field in 51st and 52nd, turning in times of 24:40.60 and 25:27.40.

