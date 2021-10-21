CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Police: Surveillance camera records WB burglary

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — A city man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he ransacked an apartment on East Union Street earlier this month.

Police said they identified Jared Durrette, 36, of Darling Street, from surveillance footage that showed him stealing items from the apartment Oct. 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

A tenant of the apartment at 22 E. Union St. reported a television, a video game console and a laptop computer were stolen.

Footage from a surveillance camera recorded Durrette inside the building checking doors until he found an unlocked door to an apartment he entered, the complaint says.

Durrette was inside the apartment for several minutes until he emerged carrying a television, a book bag, a duffel bag and clothing items, according to the complaint.

Durrette was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $65,000 bail.

Times Leader

Times Leader

