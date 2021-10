DeLong did a little bit of everything for Durant in its 18-7 upset of Mediapolis on Friday. He carried the ball 35 times for 260 yards and two TDs, he completed a 31-yard pass and anchored the defense with a dozen tackles. One of his touchdown runs covered 92 yards. For the season, DeLong has rushed for 1,325 yards (second most in Class 1A) and 16 scores (fifth most in 1A).

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO