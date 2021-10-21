CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed after Evergrande sale deal called off

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Courier News
 5 days ago

Shares are mixed in Asia after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a...

www.couriernews.com

AFP

HSBC chief Quinn says bank's lows 'are behind us'

HSBC is emerging from its coronavirus and restructuring troubles to become more reliably profitable, boss Noel Quinn said Monday as he announced the start of a $2 billion share buyback. The Asia-reliant lender had a tumultuous 2020 as its fortunes took a hammering from both the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Quinn has since overseen a dramatic restructuring, slashing the bank's workforce by about 35,000 and refocusing on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East, a tactic he said was now paying dividends. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Quinn wrote in a note attached to the bank's third-quarter results.
MARKETS
Courier News

Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 squeaks to new record high

Asian shares were mixed Friday after a late-in-the-day wave of buying pushed the S&P 500 to a fresh record high. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Sydney and Shanghai. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a...
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, All Eyes on China Evergrande as Stocks Resume Trading

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with investors keeping an eye on China Evergrande Group (HK:3333), corporate earnings, and elevated inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.35% by 10:23 PM ET (2:23 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.35%. In Australia, the ASX 200...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Asian equities off to a mixed start

New York turned in a strong performance on Friday after US retail Sales unexpectedly rose by 0.70% for September, well above the 0.20% expected. US yields firmed across the curve but were ignored by equity markets as the S&P 500 rose 0.75%, the Nasdaq gained 0.50%, and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.10%. US futures are quiet in Asia thus far, easing slightly on long-covering from Friday’s close.
STOCKS
Register Citizen

Jack Ma, Alibaba's Mysterious Founder, Reappears in Hong Kong: Reports

The elusive Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma , who has been out of the public eye for a year, reappeared in Hong Kong where he has met with business partners, two sources reported to Reuters . Ma has left public life since his business empire was subjected to regulatory measures...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
The Motley Fool

Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. As lockdowns were lifted, the spike in consumer demand put more pressure on an already strained system. And in August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, adding labor shortages to the list of headwinds.
STOCKS
Courier News

US industry wonders: What should tomorrow's casino floor be?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walk into a casino today, and chances are it won’t look that much different than it did in the 1942 movie “Casablanca” when Humphrey Bogart made his way through the gambling tables in the smoke-filled room. Sure, the slot machines are larger, louder and flashier...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Heathrow’s pandemic losses hit £3.4bn

Heathrow’s losses from the Covid-19 pandemic have hit £3.4 billion.The west London airport said it is continuing to lose money despite reducing its operating costs by more than 30%.But it insisted it has the “financial strength” to survive “until the market recovers”, with £4.1 billion of cash.We are on the cusp of a recoveryJohn Holland-Kaye, HeathrowSome 10.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in the first nine months of the year, compared with 19.0 million during the same period in 2020.Proposals announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week to allow the airport to increase passenger charges by up to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Treasury Sec. Yellen, China vice premier Liu He hold talks to discuss global economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by video call early Tuesday to discuss the global economy, according to a statement from Beijing. "The two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields," the statement said. Yelen and Liu agreed that the global economy recovery is at a "critical juncture," and that both countries must "strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies. China has expressed its concern about the U.S.'s cancellation of additional tariffs and sanctions and fair treatment of Chinese companies. The two parties agreed to continue to communicate," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen also frankly raised issues of concern," the Treasury said in a separate statement, without mentioning tariffs. The two last spoke in June.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly

China’s 5G technology has now been banned in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US and many in the European Union. In 2019, a NATO Cyber Defence Centre report identified Huawei’s 5G technology as a security risk. Since September, telecommunications providers in the US have been able to apply for compensation through a US$1.9 billion program designed to “rip and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment, due to perceived risks to national security. But fears over China’s attempts to export its digital and surveillance technologies go far beyond just Huawei and 5G. China has been accused of exporting “digital authoritarianism” and spreading...
CHINA
AFP

China battles new Covid outbreak with eye on Winter Olympics

Tens of thousands of people in northern China were under strict stay-at-home orders on Monday as authorities sought to stamp out a growing Covid outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics. Officials in the Chinese capital also restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city unless necessary, although regular transport services continued as normal. China reported 39 new cases on Monday, bringing the tally from the latest Delta variant-linked outbreak to more than 100 cases over the past week. The numbers are extremely low compared with most places in the world, but China has pursued a zero-case strategy throughout the pandemic and authorities are determined to subdue the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just over 100 days away.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC

