Call of Duty: Vanguard has uncovered its Zombies mode by way of a new trailer that’s just dropped ahead of a full reveal later today. As previously alluded to, we’ll be diving into the occult once more. The game’s head of the SS—Oberfuhrer Wolfram Von List—looks like he’s being directed by a somehow-even-more-evil demonic power. This entity has granted him cosmic power and dominion over the undead. As you do. Waves of zombies, monsters, hell-creatures and much more appear, cluing us into the types of hordes players will be mowing through.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO