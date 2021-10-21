CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter: Establish national voting standards

Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent surge of statewide voter suppression bills and ongoing attempts to erode fair...

www.hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Voting your conscience

It seems there is a war going on for the minds of the American people. Between the two major parties, social media, newspapers, who just cut and paste news stories without vetting, and maybe worst of all, the main stream TV news who are more opinion-based than fact-based. How do you vote in an atmosphere of tribal war not knowing who is spreading fake news?
ELECTIONS
wfxb.com

Senate Republicans Block ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ With 49-51 Vote

Yesterday Senate Republicans blocked another Voting Rights bill. They voted 49 to 51 on the bill known as the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it easier to register to vote, make election day a public holiday, ensure states have early voting for federal elections and allow all voters to request mail-in ballots. The measure would also bump up security on voting systems, overhaul how congressional districts are redrawn and impose new disclosures on donations to outside groups active in political campaigns.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote no on 1A

Vote “no” on Ballot Issue 1A. The language of this ballot issue is misleading, either by intent or as a result of poor writing skills. Considering how most ballot language is so consistently deceptive, I tend to think it has to be by design.No mention of 1A is included in the blue book! Why is this? Why is no one asking about this?
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Holland Sentinel

Letter: The terrible irony of voters' choice

It's been painful to watch the party of Dwight D. Eisenhower descend to where it is today. President Eisenhower's parting warning was to tell America to beware of the "military industrial complex." Since then, the vast majority of the many trillions of dollars in military spending has been for war...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Gerrymandering
we-ha.com

Letter: Voting for Ben Wenograd!

We-Ha.com welcomes Letters to the Editor from the public, including endorsements, but letters submitted by political candidates 60 days prior to an election will not be published. Please provide your name and town, as well as your phone number at the end of the letter. Phone numbers will not be published but are required in case verification is needed. Please submit letters to [email protected].
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote for 2A, Coggin and Davis

This election I’m voting for Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, and Ballot Issue 2A. Travis and Barry understand the struggle of living and working in a small, tourist-driven town. Voting for people I know will work hard to ensure the future of this town for locals is a no-brainer. Locals will get the benefit of 2A when there’s money to support the acquisition and development of more local’s housing around our community. Join me and vote for Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, and yes on 2A.
VAIL, CO
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for independents this election

When I moved to Louisa County in 2010, it was a rural and conservative area, but for the most part partisan politics had not trickled down to the local level. The local elections were nonpartisan events. In fact, the county and the candidates took pride in it being a mostly non-partisan event where local candidates had to convince their constituents they were the best candidate to represent them! The good old days!
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: A vote for these candidates is a vote for freedom

To the editor -- This election is one of the most important elections we have had. If the heart and belief of the people of this city and county is to preserve the freedoms of liberty we have enjoyed, our vote is essential in this election. It is time to...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Times Herald-Record

Letter: Absentee voting is safe and secure

“The best laid plans…”. Have you ever had one of those days where all your plans go out the window? This is my perspective when I consider the proposition to eliminate the requirement to provide a reason for voting by absentee ballot. I read an opinion by former congressman John...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote no increasing term limits

Read the ballot carefully. Question Ballot 1A states ”Shall persons elected to the Office of County Commissioners be limited to serving three (3) consecutive terms,……”. Our county commissioners are presently limited to two terms and they want that term to be extended to three. You may see “limited” and check...
ELECTIONS
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Vote Republican on Nov. 2

Camp Hill School District opened the door to transgender ideology in its schools. That means even pre-pubescent “transgender children” will be affirmed by the district’s administration; and its curriculum will follow suit to encourage students to do the same. This ideology was unleashed at a board meeting [Monday] night where...
CAMP HILL, PA
Holland Sentinel

My Take: West Michigan needs the freedom to vote act and leaders who will protect our democracy

Whatever our skin color, religion or ZIP code, Michiganders value our freedom and right to vote. Votes are our voices, shaping the key decisions of our lives like protecting public health in a pandemic or securing good jobs, clean air and clean water for our communities. Today, our right to vote is at risk, and like generations before us, we have to fight today to protect the future of our democracy.
MICHIGAN STATE
Globe Gazette

Vote for Troy Levenhagen: Letter

Coming up on Nov. 2, Troy Levenhagen will be competing for the spot of City Council. I couldn’t think of a better person to be our city councilman. He’s a loyal friend, a family man, caring, hardworking, and selfless. He has the best intentions for all age groups. His heart is huge and I would be delighted to have a trustworthy man as our councilman. I truly believe he has the best interest for the people of Mason City. He will get things done. He’s already done so much for our community, including being a park board member. He’s a great leader. Vote Troy Levenhagen on Nov. 2.
MASON CITY, IA
Times Herald-Record

Letter: Vote for George Lyons on Goshen Town Council

I offer my endorsement to George Lyons for Goshen Town Council. He was our former Goshen Village Mayor and Trustee, as has been a Goshen Town Councilman serving different committees for 16 years. His political experience and record have demonstrated his efforts to keep taxes under control, even in tough...
GOSHEN, NY
MPNnow

Letter: A vote for mayor candidate Dan Unrath

What qualities do you consider when you decide to cast your ballot for mayor? Are you looking for someone who is dedicated to our community? Are you looking for someone who actively works to preserve the health and beauty of our lake? Are you looking for someone committed to developing solutions that benefit the local population and who listens to their feedback? These are the qualities I look for in a local elected official. Dan Unrath is my candidate for mayor.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Longview Daily News

Letter: Vote based on your personal knowledge

I resent the tenor of another opinion writer's assessment contrasting the qualifications of Longview City Council candidates Chet Makinster and Angie Wean based on the one interview he heard. I think he has stated his judgement in this column rudely and without considerable thought. Does he really know either of the candidates?
LONGVIEW, WA
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Portsmouth voters should vote no on question 2

Portsmouth voters do not be fooled again. Ballot Question 2 is about transferring ownership of valuable and limited town owned property (5 acres, ballfields, and Anne Hutchinson School) to whom is unknown as it is not clearly stated within the ballot question. One can presume to Church Community Housing given the town has entered into an agreement with them to look at options to develop the land for affordable housing. Ballot question #2 is not about saving the senior center.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy