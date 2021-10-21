Letter: Establish national voting standards

What qualities do you consider when you decide to cast your ballot for mayor? Are you looking for someone who is dedicated to our community? Are you looking for someone who actively works to preserve the health and beauty of our lake? Are you looking for someone committed to developing solutions that benefit the local population and who listens to their feedback? These are the qualities I look for in a local elected official. Dan Unrath is my candidate for mayor.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO