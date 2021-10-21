Clifford resumes throwing

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State football coach James Franklin says senior defensive linemen PJ Mustipher is out for the season, and quarterback Sean Clifford is not. While Franklin didn’t dive into the specifics of Clifford’s injury, while speaking to reporters Wednesday he did say if Clifford was out for the year he’d have addressed it. Clifford was hurt late in the first half against Iowa, and did not return. Clifford did not participate in the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO