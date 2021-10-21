CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifford resumes throwing

Mirror
 5 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — Sean Clifford has returned to practice. Penn State’s No. 1 quarterback, injured Oct. 9 at Iowa, threw Wednesday during the session that was open to the media. James Franklin said it’s...

www.altoonamirror.com

Mirror

PSU football: Clifford status uncertain, Mustipher done for year

UNIVERSITY PARK — Sean Clifford’s status remains questionable, but defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher has been lost for the season. James Franklin confirmed Mustipher’s status Wednesday night. He only discusses injuries if a player is out for the year. Franklin said backup quarterbacks TaQuan Roberson and freshman Christian Veilleux are currently...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc27.com

Mustipher out for the season, Clifford’s status remains in limbo

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State football coach James Franklin says senior defensive linemen PJ Mustipher is out for the season, and quarterback Sean Clifford is not. While Franklin didn’t dive into the specifics of Clifford’s injury, while speaking to reporters Wednesday he did say if Clifford was out for the year he’d have addressed it. Clifford was hurt late in the first half against Iowa, and did not return. Clifford did not participate in the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM

Sean Clifford’s absence visible in Penn State’s loss to Iowa

There is still no update on the status of quarterback Sean Clifford after he left Saturday’s matchup against Iowa with an undisclosed injury. The one big takeaway for all Penn State fans after seeing the offense’s performance in the second half was how important Sean Clifford is to the Nittany Lions success.
IOWA STATE
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Sentinel

Franklin deflects from injury to Clifford

UNIVERSITY PARK — James Franklin has been consistent in always wanting to keep the focus off injuries. He succeeded Wednesday night. Franklin only confirms the status of injured players if they’re out for the season. He did so with senior defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, who was one of several Nittany Lions hurt in last week’s loss at Iowa.
UNIVERSITY PARK, MD
wmleader.com

Can Penn State survive without Sean Clifford?

Penn State has reached the midway point of the season with a perfectly placed bye week in Week 7. What better way to spend time during the bye week than by beginning to assess everything that has happened thus far and determine where things go from here for the Nittany Lions?
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Sean Clifford pictured practicing, update on status

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was pictured throwing at practice on Wednesday, a positive development as the starter has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that he suffered against Iowa on Oct. 9. Franklin stated that Wednesday wasn’t the first time this week Sean Clifford has thrown at practice this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Citizens Voice

Clifford back at practice, not ruled out for Saturday

Maybe, just maybe, Sean Clifford is a little further along in his return to the gridiron than everyone was led to believe. Just a day after Penn State head coach James Franklin said sophomore Ta'Quan Roberson and true freshman Christian Veilleux would split reps in practice this week, Clifford was decked out in full pads, taking reps himself as the team prepared for Saturday's game against Illinois on Wednesday night.
FOOTBALL
Person
Sean Clifford
On3.com

James Franklin updates injuries to Sean Clifford, PJ Mustipher

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher has been ruled out for the 2021-2022 college football season, according to Penn State head coach James Franklin. The multi-year starter and centerpiece of the Nittany Lions defensive line left the game against Iowa on the first drive due to an injury and did not return.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clifford returns to Penn State practice

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was back in action at practice on Wednesday night in front of the local media. Head coach James Franklin told the contingent on hand that Clifford, who left the Nittany Lions’ loss to Iowa on Oct. 9 and did not return, had also been out throwing at practice earlier this week.
PENN, PA
Mirror

Penn State doesn’t get paid for 9 overtimes

UNIVERSITY PARK — We’ve now witnessed the low point of James Franklin’s eight-year Penn State tenure. As a 24-point favorite, fresh from a bye week, the Nittany Lions lost to Illinois, 20-18, in a torturous nine-overtime game — NCAA record — on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The team that deserved...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Film Study: Injury to Sean Clifford upends sterling defensive performance

The moment that Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell impacted Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s upper midsection, the fate of the game, and possibly the season, changed on a dime for the Nittany Lion football program. I know this. You know this. Everyone knows this. Without its starting signal-caller, who was having...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Lions#University Park#American Football#Penn State#Abc#Mirror
The Citizens Voice

Behind Clifford, Lions QB depth fluid, complicated

Sean Clifford has been either the quarterback of the future or the present for Penn State for six years, three months and nine days. He committed to the program as a four-star prospect out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati on July 13, 2015, when he was just entering his junior prep season. At that point in Penn State’s history, John Donovan was the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator. Trace McSorley had never thrown a pass. James Franklin had one season as a head coach in Happy Valley under his belt.
CINCINNATI, OH
AllPennState

Quarterback Sean Clifford to Start Vs. Illinois

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will start Saturday vs. Illinois, two weeks after leaving the Iowa game with an undisclosed injury. The Lions announced Clifford as the starter before the game at Beaver Stadium, ending a week of speculation during which head coach James Franklin declined to name one. Franklin said that quarterbacks Clifford, Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux took equal practice reps Wednesday, when he called the situation "fluid."
ILLINOIS STATE
Mirror

Backup QBs get chance to show up for PSU

All eyes are on the Penn State quarterback(s). Sean Clifford has made a surprisingly quick return to practice, but his availability for today’s game with Illinois (noon, ABC) remains questionable. The Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1 in the Big Ten) should not need Clifford to beat the struggling Illinois (2-5, 1-3),...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX43.com

Horrific homecoming for Penn State | Pride of the Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State gave away a game Saturday against Illinois and there is plenty of blame to share for this debacle of a loss. First off, the backup quarterback situation is apparently so bad a clearly limited Sean Clifford was the best option to win according to Coach Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mirror

Rudel’s Illinois Highs and Lows

UNIVERSITY PARK — Following are the highlights and lowlights from Penn State’s 20-18 loss to Illinois in nine overtimes on Saturday at Beaver Stadium:. Play of the game: With the Nittany Lions leading 13-10, Jaquan Brisker dropped an easy interception in overtime that would have clinched the game. Offensive player...
FOOTBALL

