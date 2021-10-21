CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A pitch deck for Trump's new company claims he's going to build rivals to CNN, Disney Plus, and Netflix

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
Former President Donald Trump is the chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind TRUTH Social.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

  • Trump's new social media platform, TRUTH Social, might just be the beginning of something bigger.
  • A pitch deck for the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) shows plans to build a media empire.
  • The deck also suggests that TMTG could create a "non-cancellable" global community.

A pitch deck for former President Donald Trump's new company claims that he will build a media empire to rival CNN, Disney Plus, and Netflix.

Insider obtained a copy of a 24-slide pitch deck for the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). The company is behind TRUTH Social, a social media platform closely resembling Twitter that Trump's team announced on Wednesday .

The company's plans, according to the pitch deck seen by Insider, may include rolling out additional platforms that TMTG claims will capitalize on the market opportunity to "disrupt big tech" and the "FAANG monopoly" of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google.

Per the deck, TMTG News will be a competitor to outlets like CNN and iHeart Media, while a service called TMTG+ will focus on creating a rival to streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus.

"TMTG+ is an on-demand streaming service that will provide news, big-tent entertainment, exciting documentaries, sports programming, and more," the pitch deck reads. "The American public is seeking 'non-woke' entertainment, and TMTG+ will provide content for all to enjoy."

Also included in the pitch deck were potential plans for a "long-term opportunity TMTG tech stack," which appeared to involve creating rivals to Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud, the Microsoft Azure cloud computing application, and online payment service Stripe.

The pitch deck also touts TMTG as the answer to "a massive market opportunity" to build "a 'non-cancellable' global community." The deck claims that TMTG could "unify the fragmented 'non-Big Tech' universe."

One slide shows a possible integration of content from conservative networks like Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, Gab, GETTR, Parler, and Rumble, among others.

One of the slides from the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) pitch deck appears to show potential plans for the group to integrate content from various platforms into a "conservative media universe."

Screengrab/TMTG

However, that might not fully come to pass, as former Trump aide Jason Miller, the founder of GETTR, said on Wednesday that he could not come to a deal with Trump regarding their platforms.

According to a press release sent out by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, TMTG is a new company, with Trump as its chairman, that aims to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company , Digital World Acquisition Corp. The news release also outlined the company's mission to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium" and to "fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley."

The plans for the additional platforms might already be in the works. As of Wednesday evening, TMTG+ and TMTG News were already listed on the homepage of the group's website , though an official announcement has not been made about when the company plans to roll them out.

TMTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

