How to Experience Old Austin

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Elijah Craig's second annual Old Fashioned Week, which raises funds to support the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, is taking place nationwide from Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 24; and several Houston area spots have crafted special cocktails to join the fun, including Rosie Cannonball (the malty, rosemary and maple-kissed Pine For You root beer inspired Sarsy Old Fashioned), Georgia James (the smoky Georgia James Old Fashioned hit with brisket fat), One Fifth (the One Fifth Old Fashioned with red wine reduction) and Julep (the Cherry Bark Old Fashioned made with vanilla syrup has been aged since the beginning of the year). To help raise funds, simply upload a photo or video of your cocktail to Instagram using the hashtag #OldFashionedWeek and tag @ElijahCraig, and Elijah Craig will donate $5 to the RWCF for each post.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO