Spooktacular Night at the Park

Th, Youth Coordination Officers from the 63rd Precinct held a Halloween movie night near the Avenue U parking lot in Marine Park. Officers distributed Halloween baskets filled with candy for the kids. Not only that, Joe from Bicycle Runners donated free bikes, which were given out at the event! In addition, TripleMMM Mobile Bike Service offered free bike tune-ups, and a Matrix gaming truck was onsite for kids to play video games. Oh, what a Halloween Movie Night, filled with ghoulish delights!
