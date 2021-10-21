CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooktacular Night at the Park

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a community celebration with a haunted house, a trick or treat...

Independent

Halloween Spooktacular at Glamorgan Castle

ALLIANCE – The Castle Crusaders plan a Halloween fundraising event at Glamorgan Castle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30. The mansion at 200 Glamorgan St. will be transformed into Gloom-Morgan Castle and will be decorated in spooky-but-not-gory Halloween themes. Various spots for photo opportunities will be available. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume. Treat bags will be given to the first 500 children. Admission is $10 per person for those older than 6.
ALLIANCE, OH
Bristol Press

Bristol's 'Halloween Spooktacular' returns to Rockwell Park this Saturday, features showing of 'The Addams Family'

BRISTOL – The “Halloween Spooktacular” returns to Rockwell Park Saturday, offering “trunk or treating,” costume contests, scarecrow displays, storytelling and a screening of the 2019 version of “The Addams Family.”. The city's free, family Halloween event, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held...
BRISTOL, CT
news3lv.com

Downtown Container Park announces 'Spooktacular' Halloween weekend line-up

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Container Park, the open-air shopping center & entertainment venue will put a spell on you with its family-friendly lineup of Halloween events including a Silent Disco, spooky movie night on The Lawn, and trick-or-treating around the park. Beginning Thursday, October 28th, and continuing throughout the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hyde Park Herald

Preparations for Halloween night in Hyde Park underway

As has become the case every year, authorities are planning to counteract any youth disorder on and around 53rd Street on Halloween night. Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, no programming is planned for teenagers or trick-or-treaters on the thoroughfare this year. Bennie Currie, the head of Ald. Sophia King's...
CHICAGO, IL
Columbus Telegram

Spooktacular reads at Columbus Public Library

Halloween has always been a fun time around our house. Some of my most cherished memories regarding my children center around All Hallows' Eve. I recall when my son, Brennan, attended my parents’ annual Halloween party. Brennan was dressed in a clown suit and wanted to participate in bobbing for apples. When it was his turn, he dove headfirst into the water. Though Brennan came up empty-handed, he emerged with the biggest grin.
COLUMBUS, NE
The State-Journal

Movie Night at Lakeview Park planned Oct. 23

The Franklin County Fiscal Court presents Movie Night at Lakeview Park on Saturday, Oct. 23. This free, family-oriented community event will offer a little something for every member of the family. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, a picnic basket and drinks for your family, a bag to trick-or-treat with and your friends and family for a night of variety under the stars in Lakeview Park.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
OKC VeloCity

Don’t miss the Night Market at Scissortail Park

Scissortail Park’s popular Night Market event returns Friday, Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Night Market features 50 local vendors and is a great place to find one-of-kind items you can’t get anywhere else (don’t forget Christmas is sneaking up on us). You can find everything from art,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thehendersonnews.com

Fair Park packed as National Night Out marks a rousing success

Henderson’s first National Night Out event drew an unprecedented crowd to the Fair Park area Tuesday evening. Months of work from event organizer Lt. Charles Helton of Henderson Police Department and the hard-working cast of city employees, corporate sponsors Management and Training Corporation (MTC) and Gabriel/Jordan Chevrolet, and loads of volunteers finally came to fruition with a packed event filled with hundreds of happy people.
HENDERSON, TX
videtteonline.com

Miller Park Zoo's 'Spooktacular' deemed a success by both parents and children

Miller Park Zoo hosted its annual “Spooktacular” event from Friday to Sunday for both kids and adults to enjoy. Attendees were encouraged to wear costumes, visit local vendors’ booths for games and prizes and survey the animals’ festive environments. The zoo’s new guests included glowing ghosts that hung from tree...
LIFESTYLE
millburn.nj.us

Movie Night in Taylor Park on October 21

Millburn Township will host a large screen viewing of the movie “Despicable Me” for all Township residents. The event will be held to demonstrate the Township’s thanks and appreciation to the many Millburn families and individuals who came forward in the days after Tropical Storm Ida to help others. Thursdays...
MILLBURN, NJ
Augusta Free Press

Parks & rec hosting free movie night at Natural Chimneys Park

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Augusta County Parks and Recreation is hosting a free movie night at Natural Chimneys Park on Saturday featuring “Toy Story 4.”. This is a free event open to all. German Bratwurst Food Truck and Lucky Duck Kettle Korn will be serving up...
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Fright Night will be at Schwiebert Park on Oct. 28

Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation will present the free Fright Night in the Park on Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. Enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and a fun and safe Halloween event, as the first...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
connecticutcallboard.com

COMEDY NIGHT at Playhouse on Park

Join us for 90 minutes of laughs with Co-Headliners Brian Scott McFadden and Bob DiBuono!. More info & tickets: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/Season13/comedynite_S13_0108.html. Playhouse on Park Box Office:. 860-523-5900 x10. BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.
PERFORMING ARTS
Carnarsie Courier

Marine Park - Lots Of Spooky Delights At Halloween Movie Night!

Th, Youth Coordination Officers from the 63rd Precinct held a Halloween movie night near the Avenue U parking lot in Marine Park. Officers distributed Halloween baskets filled with candy for the kids. Not only that, Joe from Bicycle Runners donated free bikes, which were given out at the event! In addition, TripleMMM Mobile Bike Service offered free bike tune-ups, and a Matrix gaming truck was onsite for kids to play video games. Oh, what a Halloween Movie Night, filled with ghoulish delights!
FESTIVAL
kprl.com

Atascadero Spooktacular House 10.15.2021

Again this October, the Mark Ruso Spook House is opening for Halloween. Rachelle Rickard says if you scare easily, you may want to take a friend for moral support. Or take your mom. That’s another option. The Spooktacular Halloween house is located at 7720 Cortez avenue off Curbaril in Atascadero.
ATASCADERO, CA
FOX 21 Online

Spooktacular Halloween Treats with The Sweet Exchange

DULUTH, Minn. – We are talking Halloween deserts in this week’s Cooking Connection with Lisa Quarles from Sweet Exchange. She has plenty of decorating ideas for getting those cupcakes ready by the end of October. You can also have them made for you knowing they will be fun and delicious.
DULUTH, MN
desertnews.com

Parks and Rec, local public safety host National Night Out

National Night Out is celebrated across the country as an opportunity for community members to get to know their local law enforcement. The Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the California City Police Officers Association to bring National Night Out to Cal City Oct 5. Visitors were able to grab refreshments and learn more about services available to them.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bowling Green Daily News

Cancer survivors 'Light The Night' at Fountain Square Park

Cancer survivors and those still fighting their battle banded together Friday evening as they took victory laps around Fountain Square Park, which was lit up with paper lanterns for a Relay For Life luminaria ceremony. The Light the Night event was held in place of this year’s Relay for Life...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
cityofstuart.us

Rock'n Riverwalk

Free concert series on the RiverWalk Stage. For more information contact 772–286-2848. Produced by Stuart Main Street and the Downtown Business Association of Stuart.
MUSIC

