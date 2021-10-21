Spooktacular Night at the Park

Halloween has always been a fun time around our house. Some of my most cherished memories regarding my children center around All Hallows' Eve. I recall when my son, Brennan, attended my parents’ annual Halloween party. Brennan was dressed in a clown suit and wanted to participate in bobbing for apples. When it was his turn, he dove headfirst into the water. Though Brennan came up empty-handed, he emerged with the biggest grin.

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO