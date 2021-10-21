CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

‘Those are my brothers’: Here’s what Kemba Walker said about facing the Celtics

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

"He was warm, he was accepting, he allowed me to be myself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2EPq_0cXqZHxi00
Kemba Walker of the New York Knicks reacts with RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks during the first half against the Boston Celtics. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If NBA schedule-makers hoped for bad blood between Kemba Walker and the Celtics when they made a meeting between Walker and his old team one of their marquee Opening Night matchups on Wednesday, they were sorely disappointed.

Walker, who spent two years in Boston before he was traded this summer, greeted all of his teammates warmly before the game.

“Smartie! What’s up my boy,” Walker said, embracing Marcus Smart, before shouting, “Ahhhhh! How you doing bro?” when he saw Grant Williams, his roommate in Charlotte during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Celtics traded Walker to the Thunder for Al Horford this summer after signing the former Hornets guard to a max contract in 2019. The Thunder bought out the remainder of Walker’s contract, and he inked a deal with his hometown Knicks in August.

Walker — who was brought on to replace the departed Kyrie Irving — struggled to stay on the court for the first time in his career when he arrived in Boston, but his energy and attitude made an enormous impact on his teammates.

“Kemba, first, that’s my guy, man,” Jaylen Brown said after the game. “Can’t say enough good things about Kemba Walker. He’s just one of those guys that you like to be around. Kemba was great for me and my time in Boston. He was warm, he was accepting, he allowed me to be myself. Some guys get envious of things like that, not Kemba Walker, man.

“So I’m very grateful for the time I spent and things I got to learn. It was great sharing the floor with him, I’m happy for him being in his hometown. I said hello to his family, his mom was at the game, so it was great.”

Walker, meanwhile, didn’t feel weird facing his old team.

“Maybe if I was somewhere else it would’ve been weird,” he said. “But, being that I’m with the home team, nah, it wasn’t weird. I just felt like everybody just kind of had my back, you know? My teammates, the city, the fans, everybody. It wasn’t weird.

“I have a lot of love for those guys. You could see it before the game. I have a great relationship, man. I just came from the locker room with those guys, talking to those guys. Those are my brothers. Those are my brothers. Over the last two years, we became really close. So for me being on a different team, it’s not going to change anything.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade’s wife takes shot at Celtics

Gabrielle Union may have been a Clover in “Bring It On,” but she is no fan of the Boston Celtics. Union, actress and wife of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, dissed the Celtics this week in an interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. Union spoke on the Heat’s “Big Three” era of Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh and said that it was really Boston who started the whole “superteam” movement in the modern NBA.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julius Randle fined by NBA

The NBA announced forward Julius Randle was fined $15,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands in celebration after the Knicks beat the Celtics, 138-134, in double overtime at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Source: Joseph Staszewski @ New York Post. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. StatMuse @statmuse. Most...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Al Horford
Person
Marcus Smart
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Garnett finally makes public acknowledgement of Ray Allen

Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says People Who Talk About The GOAT Debate Didn’t See Wilt Chamberlain And Bill Russell Play: “It Affects Me In That It Makes Me See That People Don’t Have A Good Perspective.”

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are often credited with changing the NBA forever. The two historic players were part of the league during its early years and became defining stars for the NBA during the time they played in the league. Russell stayed with the Boston Celtics and led the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Bro#Nbc Sports Boston#Smartie#Hornets Guard#Thunder
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Players With The Most Finals Appearances: Bill Russell Is The Lord Of The Rings

Winning an NBA championship is a daunting task. Some players go their whole career without winning a title. Making the NBA Finals alone is a difficult trial. Making the Finals once in your career is more than what most can say when they exit the NBA. Only a select few players have ever been able to make more than one NBA Finals appearance.
NBA
NBC Sports

Abby Chin catches up with Kemba Walker ahead of Knicks-Celtics

When the Celtics open the season Wednesday night there will be not one, but two familiar faces on the opposing sideline -- Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Both signed with the Knicks in the offseason and both will be in the starting lineup to square off against their former team.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks: Kemba Walker is a huge fan of Immanuel Quickley

When Kemba Walker signed with the New York Knicks, it meant there was another former All-Star point guard who would crowd Immanuel Quickley in the backcourt. But Quickley did not see it that way. “We added a guy, Kemba Walker, who can do it all, somebody I can learn from,...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

The Knicks added Kemba Walker to be good, not to save them — and that’s good

There’s a scene in Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ where Jesus, played with guts and glory by William Defoe, looks down from the cross and for a split second, imagines a life lived as a mortal man. It is a splinter of doubt, one that changes the entire narrative of mankind’s life of sin. It is a gesture Knick fans can relate to, clinching our collective eyes shut until they are sealed with tears, imagining a fandom lived differently.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier raise Knicks’ ceiling

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there. After Chris Paul led the Suns to the NBA Finals, teams...
NBA
NECN

What Is Celtics' Ideal Starting Lineup? Here's What the Numbers Say

New Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens overhauled Boston's roster this offseason, adding several new pieces while letting Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier depart in free agency. Now, it's up to the new Celtics coach to determine how those pieces fit best with the returning core -- beginning with...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks forward to Kemba Walker reunion

Wednesday’s season opener in New York will have an odd sense of familiarity coming from the other bench, now that Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are Knicks. Jayson Tatum is looking forward to the reunion. “I’m super excited to play New York in our first game, playing against Kemba and...
NBA
New York Post

Kemba Walker is ready for his ‘big moment’ with Knicks

Kemba Walker has envisioned this moment for a very long time. But he probably did not envision there would be even more incentive to perform. The Bronx native this week will make his debut playing for the team that he grew up rooting for — while facing the team that traded him.
NBA
New York Post

Kemba Walker’s rocky Knicks debut still ends with a win

Kemba Walker’s evening began with a thunderous ovation, and it ended with him on the bench. This wasn’t quite the debut the Bronx native imagined. It did, however, include a victory, which is all he really wanted out of his first regular-season game at his new home. “We just stuck...
NBA
New York Post

Kemba Walker knows what playing at Garden means: ‘dream come true’

So often, they feel compelled to say what they say, as if they understand that there’s a required reverence for walking through the doors at Madison Square Garden, a necessary toll for stepping onto the floor. It’s still nice to hear, sure. It props up New York’s chronic basketball defeatism to hear stars prayerfully pay tribute to “The Mecca” and “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”
NBA
arcamax.com

Kemba Walker's Knicks debut is also his Celtics revenge game

It’s a homecoming and a revenge game in one. The Knicks season opener Wednesday is all about their starting point guard, Kemba Walker, who was traded by the opponent in a salary dump just four months ago. Walker, who was once billed as the point guard to bring the Celtics...
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy