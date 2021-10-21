CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Friday Night Hoops

cityofstuart.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday Night Hoops is free program offered for boys and...

cityofstuart.us

northwestgeorgianews.com

Jackets return home for Woodland Friday night

The Calhoun High School football team can inch closer towards a possible region championship and definite playoff berth Friday night when they return home to host Woodland at Phil Reeve Stadium. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 2-0 start in 5A region 7 action following a 32-27 thriller over...
CALHOUN, GA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week #9 nominees

CLEVELAND (WJW)— FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 25th season and better than ever. Week #9 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, October 15 at 11:00 p.m. Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Clemson Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last three weeks have come down to the wire for Syracuse football. This week, they welcome the Clemson Tigers to the Dome. SU, 3-3, is 7-3 on Friday nights during the Dino Babers era, including their 2017 upset of then second-ranked Clemson. The game is set for 7 p.m. on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
texashsfootball.com

China Spring vs Gatesville: A Friday Night Fight

China Spring (6-0, 1-0) travels to Gatesville on Friday night to take on the Hornets (2-4, 0-1) in a District 9-4A DII battle at 7:30 PM. The Cougars look to continue their winning ways over an improved Gatesville team. China Spring vs Gatesville. Gatesville Offense vs China Spring Defense. The...
CHINA SPRING, TX
Gaffney Ledger

Another Friday night thriller? Indians on upset alert

After an emotional comeback win over Dorman, Gaffney coach Dan Jones has stressed to his team not to take a hungry Nation Ford team lightly. Gaffney has been in its share of close games with Nation Ford in recent years and must deal with the additional distractions of homecoming. Gaffney was fortunate to edge Nation Ford 41-40 in overtime last […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WIBW

ESU hoops teams kick off season with Late Night at White

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State kicked off the basketball season in style Thursday evening. The ESU men’s and women’s hoops teams hosted “Late Night at White” — an action-packed evening full of three-point shooting and dunk contests, scrimmages and performances from the cheer squad. It also marked the first...
EMPORIA, KS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer to Honor Seniors Friday Night Versus Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer will be hosting senior day at the match against Missouri on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The seniors will be honored in a post-match ceremony. The Razorbacks will be celebrating eight seniors including Cora Duininck, Parker Goins, Bryana Hunter, Taylor Malham, Tyler Runnels, Haley...
MISSOURI STATE
Sentinel-Echo

PREVIEW: Cardinals to host Southwestern this Friday night

The South Laurel Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase in Jep Irwin’s first season back as head coach of the team, and part of that is continuing to focus on getting better each and every week. Last week South Laurel picked up their first win of the season, in a...
FOOTBALL
