CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcclure, OH

Nostalgia featured at St. Paul's worship

By Aaron A
Northwest Signal
 5 days ago

McCLURE — Nostalgia will be the guest performer at Sunday’s...

www.northwestsignal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
themirrornewspaper.com

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Members Dedicate Prayer Path

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The simple brick path assembled in a circular shape inlaid in the grassy lot next to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maumee is designed to invoke inner peace and enhance spirituality. Parishioner Karen Scribner, who led efforts to raise funds for the recently...
MAUMEE, OH
mercercountyoutlook.net

The Congregation of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ  Rockford welcomed Pastor Steve Howell to the pulpit

(10-14-21) The Congregation of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ  Rockford welcomed Pastor Steve Howell to the pulpit on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Pastor Howells sermon was entitled, The Lords My Shepherd, Ill Not Want continuing in his Gospel study of the first 10 chapters of John, specifically today John 10:1-14. In the passage, Jesus reveals himself in the easiest and most understandable words saying, I am the good Shepherd. I laid down my life for you. When Moses spoke to God through the burning bush, God said to tell the Jewish people, I am. I am is Yahweh or Johova to the Jews, a name so holy people did not say it out loud. Jesus says, I am a shepherd to you. That makes all of us his helpless sheep. We need to be shepherded out of the pen by the calling of his voice, just like real sheep follow their shepherd by voice. He desires us to follow him, and gives us a choice. We can ignore his voice and die. He wants us to love him as he loves us. In Psalms 23, one of our favorites, there is movement for following Him. We have to keep up once we decide to follow, listen and.
RELIGION
toledocitypaper.com

SAME Cafe Toledo chairperson speaks at St. Paul’s

After a year of “Zoom”ing along, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church held the first of a new series of First Thursday lunch speeches on October 7 with a visit by Steve North, founder of LifeLine Toledo and the chairperson of the SAME Cafe Toledo Advisory Board. North discussed the ongoing process...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Mcclure, OH
fox9.com

St. Paul celebrates Indigenous People's Day with new healing pole

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Indigenous People’s Day this year, St. Paul Public Schools is highlighting the importance of native culture, with the installation of a new healing pole. Each color tied on the pole represents something different. The small but powerful ceremony included traditional smudging and prayer,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mercercountyoutlook.net

Come Hear Pastor Steve Howell at St. Pauls Country Church of Rockford

(10-20-21) St. Pauls Country Church (formerly United Church of Christ) , located at 1538 Oregon Road, Rockford, OH welcomes retired Pastor Steve Howell back to the pulpit at 10 AM on Sunday, October 24, 2021. His message entitled My Sheep Hear My Voice is based on the Gospel Lesson John 10:22-31~ for those of you who like to follow the scripture.
ROCKFORD, OH
Northwest Signal

St. Paul to recognize ministry anniversaries

St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, will recognize ministry anniversaries at its Oct. 24 worship. The church will celebrate the 10th anniversary of ministry for Pastor Scheiwe and the 13th anniversary (a delayed 10th anniversary due to COVID matters) of ministry for Joshua and Shannon Miesner, who are ministers of music and direct technology matters for the church.
NAPOLEON, OH
Northwest Signal

St. Paul events announced

St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, has announced the return of an ongoing event, as well as a pumpkin carving event for youth. The “Waffle Wednesday” events for high school youth have now returned, being held Wednesdays starting at 7 a.m. in the youth center. The event provides freshly-made waffles to students.
NAPOLEON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Lutheran Church
wtoc.com

St. Paul C.M.E. Church celebrates 150 years of worship in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area and national black church leaders gathered today in Savannah to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the St. Paul C.M.E. Church. The historically black church was founded 150 years ago this month. It was a full house inside the Tiger Arena around noon at Savannah State...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
stpetecatalyst.com

It’s Year 18 for Euclid/St. Paul’s Haunted Hike

Right there between the Historic Uptown and Historic Kenwood districts is a neighborhood known as Euclid/St. Paul’s, established back in the 1920s and containing just enough brick streets and restored, renovated old homes to make it an historic part of St. Petersburg, too. Euclid/St. Paul’s has another unofficial designation. “About...
POLITICS
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
Newsbug.info

St. Paul's Lutheran School students share about themselves

First and Second graders at St. Paul's Lutheran School have been sharing a little of themselves with others through writing and art, according to information from the school. These masterpieces were shared in the hall to allow older grades to stop and read and get to know our young people more. Although not all masterpieces can be seen in one picture there are 20 first and second graders enrolled this year.
SAINT PAUL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy