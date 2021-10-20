Police release new sketch of 'I-70 Serial Killer'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are offering a $20,000 reward in the search for a homicide suspect and two other people. New surveillance video from the shooting was released by Philadelphia police on Monday. The shooting happened on Sept. 25 around 2 a.m. inside the Quick Stop on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia police Police are looking for the shooter as well as a woman who drove the blue Buick sedan they escaped in. They are also looking for a person of interest who was inside the store. The victim was 30-year-old Roynell Phavor Houston. His mother said her son was standing up for someone who was being beaten when he was shot. She is begging the public for help finding her son’s killer. “You took the only thing that meant anything to me in this world,” his mother, Cecelia Irene, said. “I’m begging you to come forward. Anybody that knows who killed my son.” Houston’s mother said he was her only child. He leaves behind a 6-month-old son. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO