Public Safety

Police release new sketch of 'I-70 Serial Killer'

Woodward News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Missouri have released a new age-progressed sketch of the...

www.woodwardnews.net

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect, 2 Others Wanted In Connection To Murder Of 30-Year-Old Roynell Phavor Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are offering a $20,000 reward in the search for a homicide suspect and two other people. New surveillance video from the shooting was released by Philadelphia police on Monday. The shooting happened on Sept. 25 around 2 a.m. inside the Quick Stop on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia police Police are looking for the shooter as well as a woman who drove the blue Buick sedan they escaped in. They are also looking for a person of interest who was inside the store. The victim was 30-year-old Roynell Phavor Houston. His mother said her son was standing up for someone who was being beaten when he was shot. She is begging the public for help finding her son’s killer. “You took the only thing that meant anything to me in this world,” his mother, Cecelia Irene, said. “I’m begging you to come forward. Anybody that knows who killed my son.” Houston’s mother said he was her only child. He leaves behind a 6-month-old son. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

New victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified using DNA

Authorities in Illinois said on Monday they had identified another victim of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s. Francis Wayne Alexander, a North Carolina man who moved to Chicago, would have been 21 or 22 when Gacy killed him some time between early 1976 and early 1977, the Cook county sheriff, Tom Dart, told reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Kara Robinson recalls how she escaped from a serial killer in doc: ‘I was not going to be his intended victim'

At age 15, Kara Robinson was abducted at gunpoint by a serial killer from her friend’s front yard in Columbia, S.C. – and her first instinct was to survive. Nearly 20 years later, she’s now sharing the story of her abduction in a new true-crime documentary on Oxygen and Hulu titled "Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story." It features first-hand accounts from Robinson herself, as well as her family, friends and the investigators who were involved in her case.
COLUMBIA, SC
State
Missouri State
Person
Sketch
Fox News

New interest in Long Island serial killer case

US News and World Report

Suspected Kenyan Serial Killer Believed Killed by Mob

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A suspected Kenyan serial killer of children who said he drank the blood of his victims is believed to have been killed by a mob in his home town days after escaping custody, police said on Friday. Masten Milimo Wanjala, 20, was arrested in July in connection...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Denver Post

Man shot dead by Colorado corrections officers in Denver is identified

A man who was shot dead by Colorado corrections officers on Wednesday has been identified. Aaron Lang, 38, died of gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Lang was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center after being shot in the 1000 block of South Parker Road.
sentinelcolorado.com

Police say man killed Wednesday on Tower Road was shot while inside his car

AURORA | An unidentified man found shot while inside his car on Tower Road near East 19th Avenue died from gunshot wounds Wednesday, police said. Police were called to the area at about 9:20 a.m. after reports of the shooting, police said. “Officers arrived on scene and located a 51-year-old...
AURORA, CO
CBS Miami

Family, Friends Gathered To Remember Erika Verdecia, Convicted Killer Charged In Her Murder

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember Erika Verdecia who police say was killed by a man who was out on parole for a previous murder. Balloons and butterflies were released into the sky for her beautiful soul, said Verdecia’s mother Carmen. “We are making sure her spirit flys high because of the way she was killed,” she added. Erika Verdecia (Source: Sunrise Police) The 33-year-old went missing in September. Weeks later Sunrise police recovered her body from a canal near Fort Lauderdale. According to Sunrise police, 54-year-old Eric Pierson confessed in great detail to the killing of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police sergeant released from hospital after 70-day fight with COVID-19

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise Police Sergeant Darwin Arroyo has finally returned to his home. Sgt. Arroyo was hospitalized for 70 days battling COVID-19. He was wheeled out of Cleveland Clinic on Monday, met by a crowd of cheering friends, family and his brothers and sisters in blue. The husband and...
SUNRISE, FL

