Wireless Telecom Group announced that its Boonton brand has introduced new sensors in its RTP4000 Real-Time True Average Power Sensor series. The RTP4018 and RTP4118 diode-based sensors incorporate Boonton’s unique Real-Time Power Processing (RTPP) and enable users to make true average RF power measurements over an industry-best 4 kHz to 18 GHz frequency range at the industry-fastest rate of 100,000 readings per second. These sensors are a perfect complement to the RTP5000 Real-Time Peak Power Sensor series. The RTP4000 series sensors can be used in conjunction with the Boonton PMX40 RF Power Meter to provide a uniquely flexible benchtop experience while capitalizing on the performance and versatility of the USB sensors. Engineers and technicians can utilize the RTP4018 and RTP4118 in a wide variety of applications across the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO