COLUMN-China wants to cool coal prices. Similar moves for metals, crude failed: Russell

By Clyde Russell
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China’s latest attempt to lower runaway commodity prices, this time for thermal coal, is likely to follow a familiar pattern of initial success followed by failure.

So far this year, Beijing has acted to cool prices for metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and iron ore, and for energy products such as crude oil and now coal.

Each intervention has met with some success at first, but over time prices have reverted to their prior upward trends.

The exception is when the fundamentals of supply and demand actually change, as it did for iron ore, which dropped sharply from its record high after China actually cut steel production, and supply of the raw material recovered after disruptions in top exporters Australia and Brazil.

Beijing’s latest target is thermal coal, which has soared to record highs amid strong growth in electricity demand and lower growth in domestic mine output amid official action to idle some mines or expand safety checks, and to limit overall output in order to cut air pollution.

Coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange hit a record 1,982 yuan ($310.17) a tonne on Oct. 19, but have since declined by almost 20% to 1,587.4 yuan in early Thursday trade, following a statement from China’s state planner that it is looking at ways to intervene in the market.

While that 20% drop seems fairly dramatic, it’s worth noting that coal futures are still up more than 200% so far this year, a massive increase that is having ripple effects throughout the wider economy as costs for energy-intensive industries rise and electricity is rationed in some parts of China, disrupting industrial production.

Physical thermal coal prices in China also didn't follow the futures lower in the wake of the government intervention threat, with coal at the northern hub of Qinhuangdao SH-QHA-TRMCOAL, as assessed by consultants Steel Home hitting a fresh record high of 2,545 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, up 7.2% from the prior day.

Up until the coal crunch became evident from about May onwards, the Qinhuangdao price had only once popped briefly above 1,000 yuan a tonne, in January this year during the colder-than-usual winter.

It was a long-standing market shibboleth that the authorities aimed for physical thermal coal to trade in a range around 530 to 580 yuan a tonne, a level believed to keep both mines and utilities profitable while providing reasonably-priced electricity.

The current prices show just how far removed from that ideal thermal coal has moved, and while Beijing may succeed in capping the rally, it will take a fundamental change in the underlying market dynamics for coal to return to more normal levels.

Chief among these is supply has to improve, and while domestic coal miners are committing to doing everything possible to boost output, it will take several months for any impact to be felt.

China’s unofficial ban on coal imports from Australia, which used to be its second-biggest suppler after Indonesia, as part of an ongoing political dispute with Canberra also isn’t helping, serving to boost seaborne prices as traders try to buy alternatives from other suppliers, such as Russia.

It would seem that in the absence of a substantial change to either the supply of thermal coal, or its demand, that Beijing’s efforts to cool prices will be short-lived, or that they will have to be far more dramatic, such as imposing price controls.

INTERVENTION FAILURES

When China revealed plans to auction metals such as copper, aluminium and zinc from state reserves in June, again to calm what were deemed to be excessive price rallies, there was some initial declines in domestic prices.

Shanghai copper futures dropped as much as 13.6% from their all-time closing high of 76,930 yuan a tonne on May 10 to the recent low of 66,470 yuan on Aug. 20.

However, since then they have climbed back to end at 73,640 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, within sighting distance of the prior record high.

With aluminium futures, Beijing’s auctions seemed only to keep prices steady for a while before the rally resumed, with the front-month contract hitting the highest in 13 years, closing at 24,330 yuan a tonne on Oct. 19. It has since slipped marginally, ending at 23,390 yuan on Wednesday.

For crude oil, the announcement of sales from the strategic reserve in September also failed to dent the existing rally in global benchmark Brent futures, despite China’s status as the world’s biggest importer.

Brent contracts ended at $85.82 a barrel on Wednesday, up from the $72.92 they finished at on Sept. 10, the day Beijing announced crude oil sales.

The overall message is clear, intervention in markets by Beijing rarely works for anything other than a short period of time, and it takes a change in the fundamentals of supply and demand to make any lasting difference.

Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

China Is Determined To Kill The Coal Price Rally

Coal has come back to the global energy market in a fashion that very few could have anticipated – on the back of a massive energy crunch, the consequences of which span across continents. Also, there could not have been a worse time for coal making a return, literally weeks before the much-anticipated COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow. China, the world’s largest coal producer and consumer, has played a major role in driving thermal coal prices higher. Despite gas making substantial headway over the past decade, coal still accounts for 60% of China’s electricity generation. Hence, in order to curb the coal price surge, China has decided to act before import economics starts to damage the profitability of utilities. The past couple of weeks have seen gas prices cool off a bit. Europe’s TTF month-ahead benchmark lost some €30 per MWh from its peak of €116 per MWh (the equivalent of $40 per mmBtu) attained on October 05, yet it is still six times higher year-on-year (throughout Q4 2020 they traded around €15-17 per MWh). This means that European gas-to-coal switching is here to stay for most of H1 next year at least and presuming that the overall dearth of natural gas is to continue over the upcoming months, the profitability of coal might become a year-long phenomenon. Gas futures would seem to corroborate this picture as it is only in Q2 2022 that they suddenly drop below the €80 per MWh, currently assumed at around €45 per MWh. Asian spot LNG prices remain unseasonally elevated, with recent trades already flirting with the 40 per mmBtu mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Renowned Aussie doctor calls for ALL Chinese surgeons to be BANNED from Western hospitals and unis amid claim many are returning to China to take part in its 'real-life Squid Game' organ harvesting market

A world-renowned organ transplant doctor has issued an urgent warning for hospitals and universities around the globe to ban Chinese surgeons, fearing they are taking part in a real-life 'Squid Game'. Professor Russell Strong AC told Daily Mail Australia that many Chinese medical trainees take what they've learnt in the...
CHINA
Reuters

China's Xi calls for new progress in military equipment, weapons

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons development for the People's Liberation Army, China's armed forces, according to a report from the official Xinhua media on Tuesday. Xi, who is also chair of China's Central Military...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Between the lines, Morrison's plan has coal on the way out, with the future bright

The most striking feature of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s long-term emissions reduction plan outlined on Tuesday is not the long-telegraphed commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, or the promise of a A$20 billion clean energy program (around 0.2% of national income annually). It is the announcement of a technology target which is entirely outside the government’s control: solar photovoltaic electricity at a cost of A$15 a megawatt-hour ($/MWh). That price translates to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), a tiny fraction of the 20 to 30 (c/kWh) currently being paid by Australian households. Most of the price households pay consists...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks climb on recovering aviation demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose on Tuesday, supported by improving regional demand, while cash premiums for the aviation fuel dipped on muted buying interest in the physical market. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel climbed to $12.51 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.19 per barrel a day earlier. The jet cracks have soared nearly 37% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "The outlook for Asian jet demand looks the most positive than at any point this year as it braces for the uptick in kerosene heating needs and as flight numbers are starting to increase," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. Scheduled airline seat capacity in China slipped 4.8% this week, while flight capacities in Japan and Australia were both up 1.8%, according to aviation data firm OAG. "Three quarters of a million seats have been removed from the (China) schedule for this week... Elsewhere, global capacity is actually up by 80,000 seats if China is not included in the calculation," OAG said in a statement. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 8 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, as against a 13-cent premium on Monday. ASEAN GREEN POWER LINKS - Southeast Asian nations are speeding up their plans to transmit renewable energy through a proposed regional power grid, with first trials set for 2022, as the area strives to meet climate change targets, government and company officials said. - Singapore will start importing renewable electricity from Malaysia by 2022 and later that year utilities in ASEAN will start transmitting the first 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity under a Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore power integration project as part of a regional grid project. SINGAPORE ENERGY TRANSITION - Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Tuesday it is exploring the potential of harnessing geothermal energy and if found to be feasible, may use it as a source for power generation. - The Asian city-state also plans to launch standardised guidelines for renewable energy certificates, part of efforts to decarbonise its power sector and develop a regional grid, a minister said on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The leaders of most of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters gather in Glasgow from Sunday, aiming to thrash out plans and funds to tilt the planet towards clean energy. But Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected absence from the talks could indicate that the world's biggest CO2 producer has already decided that it has no more concessions to offer at the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Scotland after three major pledges since last year, climate watchers said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 95.31 0.12 0.13 95.19 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.42 -0.02 1.43 -1.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 95.61 0.12 0.13 95.49 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.12 -0.02 1.82 -1.1 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 96 0.12 0.13 95.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.73 -0.02 2.82 -0.71 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 97.41 0.11 0.11 97.3 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.67 -0.04 -5.63 0.71 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 95.25 0.15 0.16 95.1 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.08 -0.05 -38.46 0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute - trade source

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a trade source said. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its first...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Botswana delivers first iron ore exports to China

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana’s first iron ore mine, Ikongwe, has started production and delivered its maiden exports to China, a company official told Reuters on Tuesday, as the Southern African country makes headway in efforts to diversify its economy away from diamonds. Although diamond mining’s contribution to GDP has declined...
WORLD
AFP

Climate holdout Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target

Coal-rich Australia unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target Tuesday, in a plan that pointedly dodged thorny details or near-term goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit. Ahead of the 12-day Glasgow summit, the UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a target it says is "imperative" to safeguard a livable climate. hr-arb/qan
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Treasury Sec. Yellen, China vice premier Liu He hold talks to discuss global economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by video call early Tuesday to discuss the global economy, according to a statement from Beijing. "The two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields," the statement said. Yelen and Liu agreed that the global economy recovery is at a "critical juncture," and that both countries must "strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies. China has expressed its concern about the U.S.'s cancellation of additional tariffs and sanctions and fair treatment of Chinese companies. The two parties agreed to continue to communicate," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen also frankly raised issues of concern," the Treasury said in a separate statement, without mentioning tariffs. The two last spoke in June.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures ease on rising output, mild weather forecasts

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Tuesday, as the market takes a break after soaring almost 12% in the prior session on rising output and forecasts for the weather to remain milder than normal through early November. Though the weather is expected to remain mild, prices declined as meteorologists forecast next week will be cooler and heating demand higher than previously expected and as a rise in global gas prices keeps demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. Gas prices around the world were trading near record highs that were about six times higher than prices in the United States, as utilities in Europe and Asia scramble for all the fuel they can get to refill stockpiles ahead of the winter heating season and meet current energy shortfalls causing power blackouts in China. On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for November delivery fell 8 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.818 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:38 a.m. EDT (1138 GMT). On Monday, the contract soared 11.7% to its highest close since Oct. 5 when it settled at its highest since December 2008. Even though U.S. gas was trading near its highest in 12 years, U.S. prices have been held back from reaching the lofty levels seen in Europe and Asia. That's because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for the winter, ample production to meet domestic demand and U.S. LNG export plants were already operating near full capacity so no matter how high overseas prices rise, the United States could not produce more LNG for export. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will reach 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. U.S. stockpiles were currently about 4% below the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 92.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.2 bcfd this week to 92.4 bcfd next week as more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Monday. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.4 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September, but was expected to rise in coming weeks as some liquefaction trains exit maintenance outages. With gas prices near $30 per mmBtu in Europe and $34 in Asia, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has the capacity to turn only about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 22 Oct 15 Oct 22 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 79 92 32 62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,540 3,461 3,951 3,674 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.6% -4.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.89 5.90 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 30.48 29.98 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.58 33.26 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 192 179 192 196 208 U.S. GFS CDDs 17 21 21 24 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 209 200 213 220 230 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 93.0 93.1 87.9 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.4 7.0 7.7 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.4 100.1 95.7 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 1.8 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.9 5.8 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 11.0 11.4 9.4 3.7 U.S. Commercial 6.4 7.4 8.7 9.9 6.8 U.S. Residential 7.2 9.2 11.6 13.6 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 26.4 25.5 24.1 29.1 27.7 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.7 22.3 23.9 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 70.4 73.4 83.1 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 89.2 92.4 100.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.72 5.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.23 4.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.39 6.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.22 4.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.64 4.97 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.69 4.58 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.52 5.69 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.43 4.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 65.75 53.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 50.75 56.24 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 53.21 92.06 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 58.25 51.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.75 43.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 53.75 42.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China's Modern Land misses bond payment; property shares drop

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Modern Land (1107.HK) missed a bond payment, the latest Chinese property developer to do so, adding to worries about the wider impact of the debt crisis at behemoth China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), and dragging on shares in the sector. Modern Land (China) Co Ltd...
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

China to investigate energy index providers in bid to tame coal prices

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday it will investigate energy price index providers as it urged coal industry participants to "strictly" meet contractual obligations, in its latest bid to tame prices that have hit record highs. The most-active thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for delivery in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
