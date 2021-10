Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The top-down miniature racing game "Circuit Superstars" has been available for a few months on PC as an "Early Access" title, but it was officially released in its final form earlier this week, with a surprise. Not only is the finished version available for PC, the game has also come to Xbox, with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch versions coming some time in the future. We played the official release on our weekly livestream earlier this week and still love its charm, aesthetics, and easy-to-learn-but-difficult-to-master handling controls. There's even an official Top Gear collaboration in the game now, allowing players to go for the best time on the Top Gear Test Track.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO