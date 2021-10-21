CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday. The Minister said that the State Government has been giving top priority to sectors include IT, electronics,...

dallassun.com

Cultivating the seed of entrepreneurship development at undergrad level

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune is one of the leading management institutes in the country devoted to excellence in teaching, learning and research. It is also one of the few Institutes in the country having entrepreneurship as a stream specialization for undergraduate...
EDUCATION
dallassun.com

Implementation of SDGs is 'whole of society' effort, says Tirumurti

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti has said that the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a "whole of society" effort and it includes not just governments but also the private sector, universities and civil society. Addressing an event...
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue commences from October 27 for 3 days

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, is scheduled to be held as a three-day online event that commences on October 27 and lasts till October 29. According to a press statement by the Ministry of Defence, the...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Approval for Covaxin on basis of WHO meeting today: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that approval for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be given on the basis of the meeting which will be convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) today. "WHO has a system in which there...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Lokmat Media successfully hosts the first-ever National Inter-Religious Conference in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/HunkGoldenand Media): Lokmat Media Group organized the first-ever National Inter-Religious Conference in Nagpur on Sunday to commemorate its Nagpur edition's golden jubilee year celebrations. This is the first event of the series of events that are lined up to mark the completion of 50 years of Lokmat Nagpur edition's glorious journey. The theme of this first of its kind conference was "Global Challenges to Communal Harmony and Role of India." Held at the Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur, the conference aimed to spread the message of love, peace and religious harmony all over the world. Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road TransportHighways, Government of India, was the chief guest of the event while Shri. Dayashankar Tiwari, Mayor of Nagpur, was the guest of honour.
RELIGION
dallassun.com

TVS Motor Company partners with Bahwan International Group, Sudarshan Venu marks partnership as a significant step to strengthen and expand presence in Iraq

Muscat [Oman], October 26 (ANI/India PR Distribution): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, signed a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group. The signing ceremony was held today at Bahwan Internation Group, between Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman Bahwan International Group and Mr Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

S.Korea's GL Rapha certified to produce Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines

Moscow [Russia], October 26 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund, (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and GL Rapha, one of the leading South Korean bio-tech companies on Tuesday announced the issuance of a Russian GMP certificate by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia for production of Sputnik family coronavirus vaccine in Korea.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

RTL Group, Singtel Launch European Smart-Ad Group

RTL Group, Europe’s leading broadcasting conglomerate, and Singtel, Asia’s top communications group, have launched a new joint venture that will provide targeted digital advertising solutions for European broadcasters and streaming services. The new, jointly owned sales and services company, TechAlliance, will combine operations from RTL’s ad-tech company Smartclip and Yospace, the latter acquired in 2019, with Singtel’s Amobee. The goal is to create a pan-European group platform of targeted digital advertising services for broadcasters and streamers, who can replace traditional commercials online and on smart TVs with targeted, personalized advertising. The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Bloomwell Group receives largest seed funding ever in European cannabis market

The Bloomwell Group has successfully closed a seed funding round of over $10 million dollars—the highest publicly known seed investment for a European cannabis company to date. The lead investor is US growth capital provider Measure 8 Venture Partners, specialists in cannabis industry investments. Among other investors, business angel Dr. Reinhard Meier is investing again through his Venture Capital Investors fund; and Mr. Weber of FPS acted as legal advisor to Bloomwell.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

E-Learning In Business Market Is Booming Worldwide with Tata Interactive Systems, Citrix, Skill Soft, Aptara, Desire2Learn

The Latest Released Worldwide E-Learning In Business market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide E-Learning In Business market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide E-Learning In Business market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Skill Soft, Aptara, Desire2Learn, McGrawHill, Oracle, Blackboard Inc, SAP, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Tata Interactive Systems, HealthStream Inc, Apollo Education Group Inc., Saba Software, Articulate, Adobe systems Inc & N2N Services.
MARKETS
wibqam.com

European business group says China power cuts poorly communicated

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s power shortages will likely force some European companies operating there to delay orders and some firms are unhappy about how authorities notify them about power cuts, a European business group said on Wednesday. “Many members think they have to delay their orders, their customers are unhappy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Enrich Housing to launch new tower "Viviana" at project Enrich Eva

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/SRVMedia): Enrich Housing, Mumbai's emerging affordable housing Real estate player has announced the launch of new Tower Viviana at projects Enrich Eva located in Asangaon Shahapur area near to Mumbai Nagpur Samrudhi Express Highway. The project is focused on affordable housing with all luxury facilities under one roof.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Food prices surge for third consecutive year in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): Food prices that began to surge in 2018 continues to shoot higher even in 2021 in Pakistan. The rise in the price of per kilo vegetable ghee has been 27 per cent consecutively for the last three years. The price of cooking oil has shot up to 23pc, Sugar to 22pc and pulse to 21pc since October 2018. The rise in the flour price each year since 2018 has been 15pc, according to Dawn.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Old wine in new bottles – why the NZ-UK free trade agreement fails to confront the challenges of a post-COVID world

When the sales pitch for a free trade agreement is that “British consumers will enjoy more affordable Marlborough sauvignon blanc, mānuka honey and kiwifruit, while Kiwis enjoy the benefit from cheaper gin, chocolate, clothing and buses”, you know this is hardly the deal of the century. Indeed, the New Zealand-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) announced last Thursday would cause barely a blip on the radar of either country’s GDP – in New Zealand’s case, using the most optimistic projections, less than 0.3% of GDP in 15 years’ time. Of course, there is more to it than that. Notably, it will...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Monster.com launches Aspire Platform: A recruiting solution comprising of proprietary assessment tests and virtual career fairs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Monster.com, a Quess company, the world's first online recruiting platform and India's leading digital career solutions provider, continues its legacy of bringing paradigm shifts to the world of recruitment, with the launch of Aspire - a multi-faceted recruiting solutions platform. This platform allows candidates...
TECHNOLOGY
The Weather Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Glasgow between October 31 and November 2 for the COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26. According to the Ministry of External Affairs officials, Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Rome. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organisations.
INDIA
International Business Times

European Stocks Kick Off Busy Week With Gains

European stock markets mostly rose Monday with traders assessing company earnings and looking ahead to an ECB rate decision and UK budget later in the week. Asian markets closed mixed following last week's gains, with investors keeping a worried eye on a fresh Covid outbreak in China that could drag on the already stuttering economy.
STOCKS

