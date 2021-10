Chinese real estate firms long prospered by selling a lot of dollar-denominated debt. This year hasn’t been as kind: Their dollar bonds have lost about one-third of their value amid concerns about a liquidity crisis at one of the biggest: China Evergrande Group. Worries about possible spillover or contagion have extended to other distressed developers and rippled across markets, prompting even the U.S. Federal Reserve to express concern about potential fallout.

