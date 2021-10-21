CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Raiya Patel and Kayla Kuncken scored for Hackettstown in its 2-0 win against Wallkill Valley in Hackettstown. Julia Flynn and Sadie Willis...

