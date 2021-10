Squeezed between the heyday of midget auto racing and the meteoric rise of weekly short-track stock car racing was hot rod racing. Known as track roadsters in some areas, the stripped and chopped-down racing machines, mostly consisting of early day Fords with Ford or Mercury power and minimal safety equipment, seemed to popup overnight from coast to coast. California was a “hot bed” for the hot rods with the Midwest, including Chicago’s Soldier Field, being another highly popular location.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO