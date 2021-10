According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are pulling elements from the playing styles of several NBA legends and using those pieces to help rookie Evan Mobley grow. “The Cavs are already trying to pull pieces from different players, past and present, for Mobley to emulate,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “[Kevin] Garnett’s positioning and defensive recognition. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s length and speed with the ball in his hands, being able to play off the catch and attack bigger defenders. Dirk Nowitzki’s footwork. [Anthony] Davis’ rebound-and-run as well as paint protection.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO