Jeff Green made his way to the Denver Nuggets in free agency after leaving another contender where he played alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. What will Jeff Green’s fit look like alongside a different type of NBA Superstar and MVP in Nikola Jokic? How does he fit with the rest of the Nuggets? Adam Mares, Brendan Vogt, Harrison Wind, and Eric Wedum come to you to break down everything you need to know about Jeff Green | DNVR Nuggets Season Preview.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO