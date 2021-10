The Utah Jazz went through the 2020-2021 regular season with ease as they would rain three-pointers on majority of the teams and topple them by double digits. Expectations were high for the Quin Snyder-led squad because their core had been together for numerous years already. Their Western Conference counterparts had COVID-related illnesses or injuries surrounding their team all throughout the season. Unfortunately, the Jazz ended the season on a disappointing note by losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO