Photos: October 2021 Hunter's Moon brightens the night sky

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon hike on the Weeden Farm Trail in Matunuck, Rhode Island. This trail is easy to walk and totals roughly 1.6 miles round trip, and offers wide views of the farmland and the current crops, which makes it a perfect site for hiking under the full moon. The trailhead can be found at 17 Matunuck Beach Road, by the barn. Participants must bring: Orange vest Headlamp or flashlight (phone lights do not count!) Water Bug spray Limited to 5 hikers. Afterwards, hikers are welcome to share spooky/scary stories at the Ocean Mist just down the road.
