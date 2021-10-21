CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Photos: October 2021 Hunter's Moon brightens the night sky

whio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: October 2021 Hunter's Moon brightens the night sky People standing...

www.whio.com

panolian.com

Hunter’s Moon coming Wednesday of next week

Temperatures are going to be hitting 85 degrees for a few days this week, but a strong cold front arrives around Friday. Saturday brings a chance of rain followed by much cooler weather. I expect high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday to only be around the upper 60s and drop...
News 12

Hunter’s moon, Orionids meteor shower light up the sky this week

The sky is lighting up this week with two special celestial events!. On Wednesday we can see a full moon! According to Sea and Sky, this full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Hunter’s Moon because at this time of year the leaves are falling and the game is fat and ready to hunt.
Democrat-Herald

Hunter's Moon, October's full moon, will hit peak Wednesday

The Full Blood Moon will peak at 10:57 a.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20, although the moon will appear full from Monday night through Thursday night. Coming on the heels of last month’s Harvest Moon, it’s also known as the Hunter’s Moon. That name was used by some Native Americans to note this month’s full moon arrival post-harvest from the fields at a time when game animals like deer are at their peak of fattening up and humans needed to preserve as much food as possible for the approaching winter.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Skywatch: Look for the full Hunter's moon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mercury will be easier to spot in the morning sky in the coming days. It actually reaches a milestone at about 7:51 p.m. in the evening on Tuesday. That is when it’ll be at perihelion, or at its closest point to the sun in its orbit. It’ll be roughly 28.5 million miles away from our star.
Fatherly

The Full Hunter’s Moon is Just Days Away

The full Hunter Moon is coming for the night sky this week. This autumnal fall event gives stargazing enthusiasts the chance to enjoy the start of fall with a wonderfully bright night sky. Here is everything you need to know about the Hunter Moon — including where the name comes from, when to see it, and how best to view upon it’s pale face.
West Central Tribune

Astro Bob: Read by the light of the Hunter's Moon

More than 7,000 satellites, both active and inactive, orbit the Earth. All are human-made except for one — the moon. It's the sole orb circling our planet that nature intended. While you can marvel at the moon anytime, full moons make especially good occasions. The one coming up on Wednesday, October 20th is named the Hunter's Moon, while the indigenous Anishinaabe of the Great Lakes region call it the Falling Leaves Moon. Both names are fitting.
Odessa American

Hunter’s Moon Walk/Run

The West Texas Gazelles has scheduled a Hunter’s Moon Walk/Run to benefit Pink the Basin at 8 p.m. Thursday at MCH Mission Fitness, 8050 TX-191 Frontage. Admission is $5 and all proceeds go directly to Pink the Basin. Visit tinyurl.com/ytfab63d.
27 First News

Why the full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon this month

The moon will be full at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021. This Full Moon is known as the Full Hunter’s Moon. The names for these full moons come from a variety of previous groups or civilizations and tribes. The idea behind most of them was to associated the full moon with a feature that you would expect at that time of the year.
KTEN.com

Hunter’s Moon: The first full moon of Autumn

(KTEN) -- The Hunter’s Moon rises Wednesday night, marking the first full moon of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon has appeared full since Monday night but reached its peak Wednesday at 9:57 a.m. CDT. The Hunter’s moon will remain big and bright through Thursday. The October...
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Full Hunter's Moon on display in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- A clear night and morning provided excellent conditions to see this year's full Hunter's Moon. The Hunter's Moon is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon. According to space.com, the moon reached its peak just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Share your photos of the moon with us...
higherperspectives.com

October 20th Marks Full Hunter's Moon in Aries: Here's How That Impacts Rebellion

This week, a rebellious Full Moon in Aries rises on October 20th. This Moon is known as the Hunter's Moon, and is always the first Moon to follow the Harvest Moon. This energy shift will bring to the forefront certain thoughts of emotions that might make you defensive, causing you to go into either a state of rebellion of self-reflection. Here's how.
outdoors.org

20s/30s Full Hunter's Moon hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a full moon hike on the Weeden Farm Trail in Matunuck, Rhode Island. This trail is easy to walk and totals roughly 1.6 miles round trip, and offers wide views of the farmland and the current crops, which makes it a perfect site for hiking under the full moon. The trailhead can be found at 17 Matunuck Beach Road, by the barn. Participants must bring: Orange vest Headlamp or flashlight (phone lights do not count!) Water Bug spray Limited to 5 hikers. Afterwards, hikers are welcome to share spooky/scary stories at the Ocean Mist just down the road.
