Photos: October 2021 Hunter's Moon brightens the night sky

The Full Blood Moon will peak at 10:57 a.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20, although the moon will appear full from Monday night through Thursday night. Coming on the heels of last month’s Harvest Moon, it’s also known as the Hunter’s Moon. That name was used by some Native Americans to note this month’s full moon arrival post-harvest from the fields at a time when game animals like deer are at their peak of fattening up and humans needed to preserve as much food as possible for the approaching winter.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO