As the final week of the regular season is here for Liberty women’s soccer, the Lady Flames have a crucial matchup on the road against Kennesaw State, to determine seedings for the ASUN Tournament. Liberty enters the game with six points in the ASUN East Division, just two points behind Kennesaw State, who leads the conference. This will be the first time the two schools have met since last season’s ASUN Championship, which Liberty came out victorious, 1-0, in overtime.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO